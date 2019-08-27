Forum Merger II Corporation (FMCIU) and Gores Holdings III Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSHU) Comparing side by side

Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ:FMCIU) and Gores Holdings III Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSHU), both competing one another are Conglomerates companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forum Merger II Corporation 10 0.00 N/A -0.06 0.00 Gores Holdings III Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.06 184.39

Table 1 demonstrates Forum Merger II Corporation and Gores Holdings III Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forum Merger II Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Gores Holdings III Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Forum Merger II Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2.5 and a Quick Ratio of 2.5. Competitively, Gores Holdings III Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.8 and has 0.8 Quick Ratio. Forum Merger II Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Gores Holdings III Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 35.8% of Forum Merger II Corporation shares and 44.5% of Gores Holdings III Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 3.45% of Forum Merger II Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Forum Merger II Corporation 0.85% 2.15% 4.9% 6.89% 0% 5.73% Gores Holdings III Inc. 0.1% 0.57% 4.58% 0% 0% 4.58%

For the past year Forum Merger II Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Gores Holdings III Inc.

Summary

Forum Merger II Corporation beats Gores Holdings III Inc. on 3 of the 5 factors.