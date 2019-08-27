Forum Merger II Corporation (FMCIU) and Gores Holdings III Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSHU) Comparing side by side

Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ:FMCIU) and Gores Holdings III Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSHU), both competing one another are Conglomerates companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Forum Merger II Corporation
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.06
|0.00
|Gores Holdings III Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.06
|184.39
Table 1 demonstrates Forum Merger II Corporation and Gores Holdings III Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Forum Merger II Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Gores Holdings III Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
Forum Merger II Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2.5 and a Quick Ratio of 2.5. Competitively, Gores Holdings III Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.8 and has 0.8 Quick Ratio. Forum Merger II Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Gores Holdings III Inc.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 35.8% of Forum Merger II Corporation shares and 44.5% of Gores Holdings III Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 3.45% of Forum Merger II Corporation’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Forum Merger II Corporation
|0.85%
|2.15%
|4.9%
|6.89%
|0%
|5.73%
|Gores Holdings III Inc.
|0.1%
|0.57%
|4.58%
|0%
|0%
|4.58%
For the past year Forum Merger II Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Gores Holdings III Inc.
Summary
Forum Merger II Corporation beats Gores Holdings III Inc. on 3 of the 5 factors.
