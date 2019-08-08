Forum Merger II Corporation (FMCIU) and DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DPHCU) Contrasting side by side

Both Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ:FMCIU) and DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DPHCU) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Forum Merger II Corporation
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.06
|0.00
|DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Forum Merger II Corporation and DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Forum Merger II Corporation and DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Forum Merger II Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Forum Merger II Corporation is 2.5 while its Current Ratio is 2.5. Meanwhile, DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. has a Current Ratio of 8.5 while its Quick Ratio is 8.5. DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Forum Merger II Corporation.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Forum Merger II Corporation and DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 35.8% and 49.84%. Insiders held 3.45% of Forum Merger II Corporation shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Forum Merger II Corporation
|0.85%
|2.15%
|4.9%
|6.89%
|0%
|5.73%
|DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.
|-0.5%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.5%
For the past year Forum Merger II Corporation was more bullish than DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.
