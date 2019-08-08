Forum Merger II Corporation (FMCIU) and DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DPHCU) Contrasting side by side

Both Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ:FMCIU) and DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DPHCU) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forum Merger II Corporation 10 0.00 N/A -0.06 0.00 DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Forum Merger II Corporation and DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Forum Merger II Corporation and DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forum Merger II Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Forum Merger II Corporation is 2.5 while its Current Ratio is 2.5. Meanwhile, DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. has a Current Ratio of 8.5 while its Quick Ratio is 8.5. DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Forum Merger II Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Forum Merger II Corporation and DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 35.8% and 49.84%. Insiders held 3.45% of Forum Merger II Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Forum Merger II Corporation 0.85% 2.15% 4.9% 6.89% 0% 5.73% DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. -0.5% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.5%

For the past year Forum Merger II Corporation was more bullish than DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.