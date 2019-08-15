Forum Merger II Corporation (FMCIU) and Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSAU) Comparing side by side

Since Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ:FMCIU) and Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSAU) are part of the Conglomerates industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forum Merger II Corporation 10 0.00 N/A -0.06 0.00 Crescent Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.01 780.00

Table 1 demonstrates Forum Merger II Corporation and Crescent Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forum Merger II Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Crescent Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Forum Merger II Corporation is 2.5 while its Current Ratio is 2.5. Meanwhile, Crescent Acquisition Corp. has a Current Ratio of 2.2 while its Quick Ratio is 2.2. Forum Merger II Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Crescent Acquisition Corp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 35.8% of Forum Merger II Corporation shares and 92.5% of Crescent Acquisition Corp. shares. 3.45% are Forum Merger II Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Forum Merger II Corporation 0.85% 2.15% 4.9% 6.89% 0% 5.73% Crescent Acquisition Corp. 0.2% 0.55% 1.4% 0% 0% 1.4%

For the past year Forum Merger II Corporation has stronger performance than Crescent Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Forum Merger II Corporation beats Crescent Acquisition Corp. on 3 of the 5 factors.