Forum Merger II Corporation (FMCIU) and Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSAU) Comparing side by side

Since Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ:FMCIU) and Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSAU) are part of the Conglomerates industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of both companies.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Forum Merger II Corporation
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.06
|0.00
|Crescent Acquisition Corp.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.01
|780.00
Table 1 demonstrates Forum Merger II Corporation and Crescent Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Forum Merger II Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Crescent Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Forum Merger II Corporation is 2.5 while its Current Ratio is 2.5. Meanwhile, Crescent Acquisition Corp. has a Current Ratio of 2.2 while its Quick Ratio is 2.2. Forum Merger II Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Crescent Acquisition Corp.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 35.8% of Forum Merger II Corporation shares and 92.5% of Crescent Acquisition Corp. shares. 3.45% are Forum Merger II Corporation’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Forum Merger II Corporation
|0.85%
|2.15%
|4.9%
|6.89%
|0%
|5.73%
|Crescent Acquisition Corp.
|0.2%
|0.55%
|1.4%
|0%
|0%
|1.4%
For the past year Forum Merger II Corporation has stronger performance than Crescent Acquisition Corp.
Summary
Forum Merger II Corporation beats Crescent Acquisition Corp. on 3 of the 5 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.