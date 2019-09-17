Forum Merger II Corporation (FMCIU) and Collier Creek Holdings (NYSE:CCH) Comparing side by side

Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ:FMCIU) and Collier Creek Holdings (NYSE:CCH) have been rivals in the Conglomerates for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Forum Merger II Corporation
|11
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.06
|0.00
|Collier Creek Holdings
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Forum Merger II Corporation and Collier Creek Holdings.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ:FMCIU) and Collier Creek Holdings (NYSE:CCH)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Forum Merger II Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Collier Creek Holdings
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Forum Merger II Corporation and Collier Creek Holdings has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 35.8% and 0%. Insiders owned 3.45% of Forum Merger II Corporation shares. Comparatively, Collier Creek Holdings has 55.43% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Forum Merger II Corporation
|0.85%
|2.15%
|4.9%
|6.89%
|0%
|5.73%
|Collier Creek Holdings
|1.78%
|2.49%
|3.83%
|6.96%
|0%
|6.74%
For the past year Forum Merger II Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Collier Creek Holdings.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.