Forum Merger II Corporation (FMCIU) and Collier Creek Holdings (NYSE:CCH) Comparing side by side

Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ:FMCIU) and Collier Creek Holdings (NYSE:CCH) have been rivals in the Conglomerates for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forum Merger II Corporation 11 0.00 N/A -0.06 0.00 Collier Creek Holdings 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Forum Merger II Corporation and Collier Creek Holdings.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ:FMCIU) and Collier Creek Holdings (NYSE:CCH)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forum Merger II Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Collier Creek Holdings 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Forum Merger II Corporation and Collier Creek Holdings has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 35.8% and 0%. Insiders owned 3.45% of Forum Merger II Corporation shares. Comparatively, Collier Creek Holdings has 55.43% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Forum Merger II Corporation 0.85% 2.15% 4.9% 6.89% 0% 5.73% Collier Creek Holdings 1.78% 2.49% 3.83% 6.96% 0% 6.74%

For the past year Forum Merger II Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Collier Creek Holdings.