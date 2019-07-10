Forum Merger II Corporation (FMCI)’s Financial Results Comparing With VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTIQU)

Both Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ:FMCI) and VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTIQU) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forum Merger II Corporation 10 0.00 N/A -0.06 0.00 VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.04 284.46

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Forum Merger II Corporation and VectoIQ Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forum Merger II Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 61.53% of Forum Merger II Corporation shares and 39.1% of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. shares. Comparatively, 0.29% are VectoIQ Acquisition Corp.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Forum Merger II Corporation 0.1% 0.71% 3.2% 0% 0% 3.52% VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. 0.33% 1.01% 3.69% 5.25% 0% 4.41%

For the past year Forum Merger II Corporation was less bullish than VectoIQ Acquisition Corp.

Summary

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. beats Forum Merger II Corporation on 3 of the 4 factors.