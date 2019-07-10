Forum Merger II Corporation (FMCI)’s Financial Results Comparing With VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTIQU)

Both Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ:FMCI) and VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTIQU) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Forum Merger II Corporation
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.06
|0.00
|VectoIQ Acquisition Corp.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.04
|284.46
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Forum Merger II Corporation and VectoIQ Acquisition Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Forum Merger II Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|VectoIQ Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 61.53% of Forum Merger II Corporation shares and 39.1% of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. shares. Comparatively, 0.29% are VectoIQ Acquisition Corp.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Forum Merger II Corporation
|0.1%
|0.71%
|3.2%
|0%
|0%
|3.52%
|VectoIQ Acquisition Corp.
|0.33%
|1.01%
|3.69%
|5.25%
|0%
|4.41%
For the past year Forum Merger II Corporation was less bullish than VectoIQ Acquisition Corp.
Summary
VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. beats Forum Merger II Corporation on 3 of the 4 factors.
