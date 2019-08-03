Forum Merger II Corporation (FMCI)’s Financial Results Comparing With TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TKKS)

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ:FMCI) and TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TKKS). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Forum Merger II Corporation
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.06
|0.00
|TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.07
|0.00
Demonstrates Forum Merger II Corporation and TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ:FMCI) and TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TKKS)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Forum Merger II Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Forum Merger II Corporation and TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 61.53% and 46.91%. Comparatively, 18.91% are TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Forum Merger II Corporation
|0.1%
|0.9%
|2.02%
|4.88%
|0%
|4.66%
|TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation
|-0.2%
|0.3%
|1.82%
|5.68%
|0%
|4.15%
For the past year Forum Merger II Corporation was more bullish than TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation.
Summary
On 3 of the 3 factors Forum Merger II Corporation beats TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation.
