Forum Merger II Corporation (FMCI)’s Financial Results Comparing With TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TKKS)

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ:FMCI) and TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TKKS). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forum Merger II Corporation 10 0.00 N/A -0.06 0.00 TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A -0.07 0.00

Demonstrates Forum Merger II Corporation and TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ:FMCI) and TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TKKS)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forum Merger II Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Forum Merger II Corporation and TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 61.53% and 46.91%. Comparatively, 18.91% are TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Forum Merger II Corporation 0.1% 0.9% 2.02% 4.88% 0% 4.66% TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation -0.2% 0.3% 1.82% 5.68% 0% 4.15%

For the past year Forum Merger II Corporation was more bullish than TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation.

Summary

On 3 of the 3 factors Forum Merger II Corporation beats TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation.