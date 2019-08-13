Forum Merger II Corporation (FMCI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH)

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ:FMCI) and Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forum Merger II Corporation 10 0.00 N/A -0.06 0.00 Target Hospitality Corp. 10 2.83 N/A 0.09 98.84

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Forum Merger II Corporation and Target Hospitality Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forum Merger II Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Target Hospitality Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Forum Merger II Corporation and Target Hospitality Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Forum Merger II Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Target Hospitality Corp. 0 0 3 3.00

On the other hand, Target Hospitality Corp.’s potential upside is 74.71% and its consensus target price is $13.33.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 61.53% of Forum Merger II Corporation shares and 79.4% of Target Hospitality Corp. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.4% of Target Hospitality Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Forum Merger II Corporation 0.1% 0.9% 2.02% 4.88% 0% 4.66% Target Hospitality Corp. 0% -9.86% -18.5% -16.34% 0% -15.67%

For the past year Forum Merger II Corporation had bullish trend while Target Hospitality Corp. had bearish trend.

Summary

Target Hospitality Corp. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Forum Merger II Corporation.