Forum Merger II Corporation (FMCI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH)

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ:FMCI) and Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Forum Merger II Corporation
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.06
|0.00
|Target Hospitality Corp.
|10
|2.83
|N/A
|0.09
|98.84
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Forum Merger II Corporation and Target Hospitality Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Forum Merger II Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Target Hospitality Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Forum Merger II Corporation and Target Hospitality Corp.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Forum Merger II Corporation
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Target Hospitality Corp.
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
On the other hand, Target Hospitality Corp.’s potential upside is 74.71% and its consensus target price is $13.33.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 61.53% of Forum Merger II Corporation shares and 79.4% of Target Hospitality Corp. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.4% of Target Hospitality Corp. shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Forum Merger II Corporation
|0.1%
|0.9%
|2.02%
|4.88%
|0%
|4.66%
|Target Hospitality Corp.
|0%
|-9.86%
|-18.5%
|-16.34%
|0%
|-15.67%
For the past year Forum Merger II Corporation had bullish trend while Target Hospitality Corp. had bearish trend.
Summary
Target Hospitality Corp. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Forum Merger II Corporation.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.