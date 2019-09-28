Forum Merger II Corporation (FMCI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Priority Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH)

Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ:FMCI) and Priority Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) compete against each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forum Merger II Corporation 10 0.00 N/A -0.06 0.00 Priority Technology Holdings Inc. 6 0.00 7.75M -0.21 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Forum Merger II Corporation and Priority Technology Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Forum Merger II Corporation and Priority Technology Holdings Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forum Merger II Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Priority Technology Holdings Inc. 136,196,685.59% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Forum Merger II Corporation and Priority Technology Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 61.53% and 8.1% respectively. On the other hand, insiders owned about 72.4% of Priority Technology Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Forum Merger II Corporation 0.1% 0.9% 2.02% 4.88% 0% 4.66% Priority Technology Holdings Inc. 0.65% 2.11% 29.33% 14.79% -26.72% -3%

For the past year Forum Merger II Corporation had bullish trend while Priority Technology Holdings Inc. had bearish trend.

Priority Holdings, LLC was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Georgia.