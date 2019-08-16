Forum Merger II Corporation (FMCI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Monocle Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MNCLU)

Both Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ:FMCI) and Monocle Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MNCLU) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Forum Merger II Corporation
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.06
|0.00
|Monocle Acquisition Corporation
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Forum Merger II Corporation and Monocle Acquisition Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Forum Merger II Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Monocle Acquisition Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Forum Merger II Corporation and Monocle Acquisition Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 61.53% and 57.9% respectively. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 29.33% of Monocle Acquisition Corporation’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Forum Merger II Corporation
|0.1%
|0.9%
|2.02%
|4.88%
|0%
|4.66%
|Monocle Acquisition Corporation
|0.39%
|0.68%
|3.29%
|0%
|0%
|3.45%
For the past year Forum Merger II Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Monocle Acquisition Corporation.
Summary
Monocle Acquisition Corporation beats on 3 of the 4 factors Forum Merger II Corporation.
