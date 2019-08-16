Forum Merger II Corporation (FMCI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Monocle Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MNCLU)

Both Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ:FMCI) and Monocle Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MNCLU) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forum Merger II Corporation 10 0.00 N/A -0.06 0.00 Monocle Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Forum Merger II Corporation and Monocle Acquisition Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forum Merger II Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Monocle Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Forum Merger II Corporation and Monocle Acquisition Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 61.53% and 57.9% respectively. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 29.33% of Monocle Acquisition Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Forum Merger II Corporation 0.1% 0.9% 2.02% 4.88% 0% 4.66% Monocle Acquisition Corporation 0.39% 0.68% 3.29% 0% 0% 3.45%

For the past year Forum Merger II Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Monocle Acquisition Corporation.

Summary

Monocle Acquisition Corporation beats on 3 of the 4 factors Forum Merger II Corporation.