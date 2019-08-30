Forum Merger II Corporation (FMCI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:HYACU)

This is a contrast between Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ:FMCI) and Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:HYACU) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Forum Merger II Corporation
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.06
|0.00
|Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Forum Merger II Corporation and Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Forum Merger II Corporation and Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Forum Merger II Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Forum Merger II Corporation and Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II are owned by institutional investors at 61.53% and 22.73% respectively.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Forum Merger II Corporation
|0.1%
|0.9%
|2.02%
|4.88%
|0%
|4.66%
|Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II
|-0.1%
|0.87%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.98%
For the past year Forum Merger II Corporation has stronger performance than Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II
Summary
On 2 of the 3 factors Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II beats Forum Merger II Corporation.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.