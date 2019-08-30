Forum Merger II Corporation (FMCI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:HYACU)

This is a contrast between Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ:FMCI) and Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:HYACU) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forum Merger II Corporation 10 0.00 N/A -0.06 0.00 Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Forum Merger II Corporation and Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Forum Merger II Corporation and Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forum Merger II Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Forum Merger II Corporation and Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II are owned by institutional investors at 61.53% and 22.73% respectively.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Forum Merger II Corporation 0.1% 0.9% 2.02% 4.88% 0% 4.66% Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II -0.1% 0.87% 0% 0% 0% 1.98%

For the past year Forum Merger II Corporation has stronger performance than Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II

Summary

On 2 of the 3 factors Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II beats Forum Merger II Corporation.