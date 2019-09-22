Forum Merger II Corporation (FMCI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Boxwood Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BWMCU)

Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ:FMCI) and Boxwood Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BWMCU) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Forum Merger II Corporation
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.06
|0.00
|Boxwood Merger Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.16
|66.39
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Forum Merger II Corporation and Boxwood Merger Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Forum Merger II Corporation and Boxwood Merger Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Forum Merger II Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Boxwood Merger Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Forum Merger II Corporation and Boxwood Merger Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 61.53% and 59.7% respectively. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.99% of Boxwood Merger Corp.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Forum Merger II Corporation
|0.1%
|0.9%
|2.02%
|4.88%
|0%
|4.66%
|Boxwood Merger Corp.
|-0.1%
|-1.06%
|2.59%
|3.42%
|0%
|3.63%
For the past year Forum Merger II Corporation was more bullish than Boxwood Merger Corp.
Summary
On 4 of the 5 factors Boxwood Merger Corp. beats Forum Merger II Corporation.
