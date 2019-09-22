Forum Merger II Corporation (FMCI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Boxwood Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BWMCU)

Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ:FMCI) and Boxwood Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BWMCU) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forum Merger II Corporation 10 0.00 N/A -0.06 0.00 Boxwood Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.16 66.39

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Forum Merger II Corporation and Boxwood Merger Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Forum Merger II Corporation and Boxwood Merger Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forum Merger II Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Boxwood Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Forum Merger II Corporation and Boxwood Merger Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 61.53% and 59.7% respectively. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.99% of Boxwood Merger Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Forum Merger II Corporation 0.1% 0.9% 2.02% 4.88% 0% 4.66% Boxwood Merger Corp. -0.1% -1.06% 2.59% 3.42% 0% 3.63%

For the past year Forum Merger II Corporation was more bullish than Boxwood Merger Corp.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Boxwood Merger Corp. beats Forum Merger II Corporation.