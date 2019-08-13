Forum Merger II Corporation (FMCI) and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:HHHH) Contrasting side by side

Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ:FMCI) and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:HHHH) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forum Merger II Corporation 10 0.00 N/A -0.06 0.00 Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited 10 0.00 N/A -0.07 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Forum Merger II Corporation and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forum Merger II Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Forum Merger II Corporation and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 61.53% and 6.71%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Forum Merger II Corporation 0.1% 0.9% 2.02% 4.88% 0% 4.66% Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited 0.2% 1.72% 0% 0% 0% 2.86%

For the past year Forum Merger II Corporation has stronger performance than Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited

Summary

On 3 of the 3 factors Forum Merger II Corporation beats Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited.