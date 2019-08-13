Forum Merger II Corporation (FMCI) and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:HHHH) Contrasting side by side

Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ:FMCI) and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:HHHH) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Forum Merger II Corporation
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.06
|0.00
|Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.07
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Forum Merger II Corporation and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Forum Merger II Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Forum Merger II Corporation and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 61.53% and 6.71%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Forum Merger II Corporation
|0.1%
|0.9%
|2.02%
|4.88%
|0%
|4.66%
|Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited
|0.2%
|1.72%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|2.86%
For the past year Forum Merger II Corporation has stronger performance than Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited
Summary
On 3 of the 3 factors Forum Merger II Corporation beats Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.