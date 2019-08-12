Forum Merger II Corporation (FMCI) and Trinity Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:TMCX) Comparison side by side

Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ:FMCI) and Trinity Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:TMCX), both competing one another are Conglomerates companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forum Merger II Corporation 10 0.00 N/A -0.06 0.00 Trinity Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.09 111.40

In table 1 we can see Forum Merger II Corporation and Trinity Merger Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Forum Merger II Corporation and Trinity Merger Corp.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forum Merger II Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Trinity Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 61.53% of Forum Merger II Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 71.05% of Trinity Merger Corp. are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Forum Merger II Corporation 0.1% 0.9% 2.02% 4.88% 0% 4.66% Trinity Merger Corp. 0.29% 0.48% 1.17% 4.12% 6.15% 3.7%

For the past year Forum Merger II Corporation has stronger performance than Trinity Merger Corp.

Summary

Trinity Merger Corp. beats Forum Merger II Corporation on 3 of the 4 factors.