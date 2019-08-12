Forum Merger II Corporation (FMCI) and Trinity Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:TMCX) Comparison side by side

Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ:FMCI) and Trinity Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:TMCX), both competing one another are Conglomerates companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Forum Merger II Corporation
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.06
|0.00
|Trinity Merger Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.09
|111.40
In table 1 we can see Forum Merger II Corporation and Trinity Merger Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Forum Merger II Corporation and Trinity Merger Corp.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Forum Merger II Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Trinity Merger Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 61.53% of Forum Merger II Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 71.05% of Trinity Merger Corp. are owned by institutional investors.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Forum Merger II Corporation
|0.1%
|0.9%
|2.02%
|4.88%
|0%
|4.66%
|Trinity Merger Corp.
|0.29%
|0.48%
|1.17%
|4.12%
|6.15%
|3.7%
For the past year Forum Merger II Corporation has stronger performance than Trinity Merger Corp.
Summary
Trinity Merger Corp. beats Forum Merger II Corporation on 3 of the 4 factors.
