Forum Merger II Corporation (FMCI) and TPG Pace Holdings Corp. (NYSE:TPGH) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ:FMCI) and TPG Pace Holdings Corp. (NYSE:TPGH). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forum Merger II Corporation 10 0.00 N/A -0.06 0.00 TPG Pace Holdings Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.14 71.67

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Forum Merger II Corporation and TPG Pace Holdings Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forum Merger II Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% TPG Pace Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Forum Merger II Corporation and TPG Pace Holdings Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 61.53% and 62.85% respectively.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Forum Merger II Corporation 0.1% 0.9% 2.02% 4.88% 0% 4.66% TPG Pace Holdings Corp. 0% -0.77% 0.51% 3.41% 5.74% 3.2%

For the past year Forum Merger II Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than TPG Pace Holdings Corp.

Summary

TPG Pace Holdings Corp. beats Forum Merger II Corporation on 3 of the 4 factors.