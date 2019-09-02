Forum Merger II Corporation (FMCI) and TPG Pace Holdings Corp. (NYSE:TPGH) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ:FMCI) and TPG Pace Holdings Corp. (NYSE:TPGH). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Forum Merger II Corporation
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.06
|0.00
|TPG Pace Holdings Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.14
|71.67
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Forum Merger II Corporation and TPG Pace Holdings Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Forum Merger II Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|TPG Pace Holdings Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Forum Merger II Corporation and TPG Pace Holdings Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 61.53% and 62.85% respectively.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Forum Merger II Corporation
|0.1%
|0.9%
|2.02%
|4.88%
|0%
|4.66%
|TPG Pace Holdings Corp.
|0%
|-0.77%
|0.51%
|3.41%
|5.74%
|3.2%
For the past year Forum Merger II Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than TPG Pace Holdings Corp.
Summary
TPG Pace Holdings Corp. beats Forum Merger II Corporation on 3 of the 4 factors.
