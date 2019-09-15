Forum Merger II Corporation (FMCI) and TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TKKSU) Comparing side by side

Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ:FMCI) and TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TKKSU) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Forum Merger II Corporation
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.06
|0.00
|TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.42
|24.63
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Forum Merger II Corporation and TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Forum Merger II Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Forum Merger II Corporation and TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 61.53% and 51% respectively. Insiders Comparatively, held 31.33% of TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Forum Merger II Corporation
|0.1%
|0.9%
|2.02%
|4.88%
|0%
|4.66%
|TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation
|0%
|-0.39%
|1.78%
|1.08%
|0%
|1.78%
For the past year Forum Merger II Corporation has stronger performance than TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation
Summary
On 3 of the 4 factors TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation beats Forum Merger II Corporation.
