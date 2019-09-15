Forum Merger II Corporation (FMCI) and TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TKKSU) Comparing side by side

Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ:FMCI) and TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TKKSU) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forum Merger II Corporation 10 0.00 N/A -0.06 0.00 TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.42 24.63

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Forum Merger II Corporation and TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forum Merger II Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Forum Merger II Corporation and TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 61.53% and 51% respectively. Insiders Comparatively, held 31.33% of TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Forum Merger II Corporation 0.1% 0.9% 2.02% 4.88% 0% 4.66% TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation 0% -0.39% 1.78% 1.08% 0% 1.78%

For the past year Forum Merger II Corporation has stronger performance than TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation beats Forum Merger II Corporation.