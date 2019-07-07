Forum Merger II Corporation (FMCI) and Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBRGU) Contrasting side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ:FMCI) and Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBRGU) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Conglomerates industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forum Merger II Corporation 10 0.00 N/A -0.06 0.00 Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. 11 0.00 N/A 0.20 60.30

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Forum Merger II Corporation and Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forum Merger II Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Forum Merger II Corporation and Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 61.53% and 24.1% respectively.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Forum Merger II Corporation 0.1% 0.71% 3.2% 0% 0% 3.52% Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. 9.14% 14.42% 18.7% 20.12% 0% 18.43%

For the past year Forum Merger II Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd.

Summary

Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. beats Forum Merger II Corporation on 5 of the 5 factors.