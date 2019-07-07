Forum Merger II Corporation (FMCI) and Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBRGU) Contrasting side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ:FMCI) and Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBRGU) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Conglomerates industry.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Forum Merger II Corporation
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.06
|0.00
|Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd.
|11
|0.00
|N/A
|0.20
|60.30
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Forum Merger II Corporation and Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Forum Merger II Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Forum Merger II Corporation and Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 61.53% and 24.1% respectively.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Forum Merger II Corporation
|0.1%
|0.71%
|3.2%
|0%
|0%
|3.52%
|Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd.
|9.14%
|14.42%
|18.7%
|20.12%
|0%
|18.43%
For the past year Forum Merger II Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd.
Summary
Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. beats Forum Merger II Corporation on 5 of the 5 factors.
