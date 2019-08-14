Forum Merger II Corporation (FMCI) and Pinterest Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Contrasting side by side

Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ:FMCI) and Pinterest Inc. (NYSE:PINS) have been rivals in the Conglomerates for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forum Merger II Corporation 10 0.00 N/A -0.06 0.00 Pinterest Inc. 28 20.15 N/A -0.10 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Forum Merger II Corporation and Pinterest Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Forum Merger II Corporation and Pinterest Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forum Merger II Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Pinterest Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Forum Merger II Corporation and Pinterest Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Forum Merger II Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Pinterest Inc. 1 2 3 2.50

Meanwhile, Pinterest Inc.’s average target price is $31, while its potential downside is -9.94%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Forum Merger II Corporation and Pinterest Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 61.53% and 53.2%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Pinterest Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Forum Merger II Corporation 0.1% 0.9% 2.02% 4.88% 0% 4.66% Pinterest Inc. 4.21% 8.66% -7.17% 0% 0% 18.81%

For the past year Forum Merger II Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Pinterest Inc.

Summary

Pinterest Inc. beats on 5 of the 6 factors Forum Merger II Corporation.