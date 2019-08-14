Forum Merger II Corporation (FMCI) and Pinterest Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Contrasting side by side

Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ:FMCI) and Pinterest Inc. (NYSE:PINS) have been rivals in the Conglomerates for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Forum Merger II Corporation
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.06
|0.00
|Pinterest Inc.
|28
|20.15
|N/A
|-0.10
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Forum Merger II Corporation and Pinterest Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 has Forum Merger II Corporation and Pinterest Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Forum Merger II Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Pinterest Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Forum Merger II Corporation and Pinterest Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Forum Merger II Corporation
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Pinterest Inc.
|1
|2
|3
|2.50
Meanwhile, Pinterest Inc.’s average target price is $31, while its potential downside is -9.94%.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Forum Merger II Corporation and Pinterest Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 61.53% and 53.2%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Pinterest Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Forum Merger II Corporation
|0.1%
|0.9%
|2.02%
|4.88%
|0%
|4.66%
|Pinterest Inc.
|4.21%
|8.66%
|-7.17%
|0%
|0%
|18.81%
For the past year Forum Merger II Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Pinterest Inc.
Summary
Pinterest Inc. beats on 5 of the 6 factors Forum Merger II Corporation.
