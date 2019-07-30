Forum Merger II Corporation (FMCI) and Gores Holdings III Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSH) Comparison side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ:FMCI) and Gores Holdings III Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSH) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Conglomerates industry.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Forum Merger II Corporation
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.06
|0.00
|Gores Holdings III Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.09
|110.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Forum Merger II Corporation and Gores Holdings III Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Forum Merger II Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Gores Holdings III Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 61.53% of Forum Merger II Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 34.79% of Gores Holdings III Inc. are owned by institutional investors.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Forum Merger II Corporation
|0.1%
|0.71%
|3.2%
|0%
|0%
|3.52%
|Gores Holdings III Inc.
|0%
|0%
|2.91%
|0%
|0%
|1.85%
For the past year Forum Merger II Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Gores Holdings III Inc.
