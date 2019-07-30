Forum Merger II Corporation (FMCI) and Gores Holdings III Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSH) Comparison side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ:FMCI) and Gores Holdings III Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSH) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Conglomerates industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forum Merger II Corporation 10 0.00 N/A -0.06 0.00 Gores Holdings III Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.09 110.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Forum Merger II Corporation and Gores Holdings III Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forum Merger II Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Gores Holdings III Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 61.53% of Forum Merger II Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 34.79% of Gores Holdings III Inc. are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Forum Merger II Corporation 0.1% 0.71% 3.2% 0% 0% 3.52% Gores Holdings III Inc. 0% 0% 2.91% 0% 0% 1.85%

For the past year Forum Merger II Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Gores Holdings III Inc.