Forum Merger II Corporation (FMCI) and Estre Ambiental Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTR) Contrasting side by side

Since Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ:FMCI) and Estre Ambiental Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTR) are part of the Conglomerates industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forum Merger II Corporation 10 0.00 N/A -0.06 0.00 Estre Ambiental Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -3.96 0.00

In table 1 we can see Forum Merger II Corporation and Estre Ambiental Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Forum Merger II Corporation and Estre Ambiental Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forum Merger II Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Estre Ambiental Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Forum Merger II Corporation and Estre Ambiental Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 61.53% and 55.3%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Forum Merger II Corporation 0.1% 0.9% 2.02% 4.88% 0% 4.66% Estre Ambiental Inc. -8.85% -10.38% -39.23% -54.19% -90.98% -41.94%

For the past year Forum Merger II Corporation has 4.66% stronger performance while Estre Ambiental Inc. has -41.94% weaker performance.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Forum Merger II Corporation beats Estre Ambiental Inc.

Estre Ambiental, Inc. provides waste-related and environmental services for municipal, commercial, and industrial customers in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Collection & Cleaning Services, Landfill, Oil & Gas, and Value Recovery. The Collection & Cleaning Services segment is involved in the industrial collection from large business generators, as well as local household collection. Its collection services are supported by a fleet of 983 vehicles. This segment also engages in the transportation and temporary storage for environmental liability emergencies and industrial accidents, as well as in the preparation of waste for final disposal. The Landfills segment owns and operates a portfolio of landfills for the final disposal of hazardous and non-hazardous waste. It offers various services comprising ground sealing, drainage and treatment of percolated liquid, rainwater catchment, and soil treatment with hydrocarbons. The Oil & Gas segment is involved in the provision of remediation and cleaning services in various sites and transfers the contaminated soil to its biopile facilities located in the PaulÃ­nia and Curitiba landfills; and cleaning of storage tanks. The Value Recovery segment is involved in the provision of energy recycling services; and dismantlement and mischaracterization of electrical-electronic products. The company also engages in the collection and burning of landfill biogas, and electricity generation businesses. In addition, it offers environmental consulting, laboratory analysis, and energy use services. Estre Ambiental, Inc. is based in Sao Paulo, Brazil.