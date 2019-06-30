Forum Merger II Corporation (FMCI) and EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EDTX) Comparing side by side

Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ:FMCI) and EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EDTX), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Conglomerates. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forum Merger II Corporation 10 0.00 N/A -0.06 0.00 EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.13 0.00

In table 1 we can see Forum Merger II Corporation and EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forum Merger II Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Forum Merger II Corporation and EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 61.53% and 22.26% respectively.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Forum Merger II Corporation 0.1% 0.71% 3.2% 0% 0% 3.52% EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. 0.69% 0.09% 4.68% 0% 0% 2.54%

For the past year Forum Merger II Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Forum Merger II Corporation beats on 2 of the 3 factors EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.