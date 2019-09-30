Forum Merger II Corporation (FMCI) and Bison Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BCACU) Contrasting side by side

Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ:FMCI) and Bison Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BCACU) compete against each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Forum Merger II Corporation
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.06
|0.00
|Bison Capital Acquisition Corp.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.30
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Forum Merger II Corporation and Bison Capital Acquisition Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Forum Merger II Corporation and Bison Capital Acquisition Corp.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Forum Merger II Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Bison Capital Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 61.53% of Forum Merger II Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 6.79% of Bison Capital Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Forum Merger II Corporation
|0.1%
|0.9%
|2.02%
|4.88%
|0%
|4.66%
|Bison Capital Acquisition Corp.
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
Summary
Forum Merger II Corporation beats Bison Capital Acquisition Corp. on 3 of the 3 factors.
