Forum Merger II Corporation (FMCI) and Bison Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BCACU) Contrasting side by side

Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ:FMCI) and Bison Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BCACU) compete against each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forum Merger II Corporation 10 0.00 N/A -0.06 0.00 Bison Capital Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.30 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Forum Merger II Corporation and Bison Capital Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Forum Merger II Corporation and Bison Capital Acquisition Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forum Merger II Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Bison Capital Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 61.53% of Forum Merger II Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 6.79% of Bison Capital Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Forum Merger II Corporation 0.1% 0.9% 2.02% 4.88% 0% 4.66% Bison Capital Acquisition Corp. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Forum Merger II Corporation beats Bison Capital Acquisition Corp. on 3 of the 3 factors.