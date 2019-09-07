Forum Merger II Corporation (FMCI) and AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AMCIU) Comparing side by side

Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ:FMCI) and AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AMCIU), both competing one another are Conglomerates companies. We will contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Forum Merger II Corporation
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.06
|0.00
|AMCI Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.02
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Forum Merger II Corporation and AMCI Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Forum Merger II Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|AMCI Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Forum Merger II Corporation and AMCI Acquisition Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 61.53% and 67.2%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Forum Merger II Corporation
|0.1%
|0.9%
|2.02%
|4.88%
|0%
|4.66%
|AMCI Acquisition Corp.
|1.28%
|1.07%
|3.94%
|0%
|0%
|3.52%
For the past year Forum Merger II Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than AMCI Acquisition Corp.
Summary
On 3 of the 4 factors AMCI Acquisition Corp. beats Forum Merger II Corporation.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.