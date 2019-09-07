Forum Merger II Corporation (FMCI) and AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AMCIU) Comparing side by side

Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ:FMCI) and AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AMCIU), both competing one another are Conglomerates companies. We will contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forum Merger II Corporation 10 0.00 N/A -0.06 0.00 AMCI Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.02 0.00

In table 1 we can see Forum Merger II Corporation and AMCI Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forum Merger II Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% AMCI Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Forum Merger II Corporation and AMCI Acquisition Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 61.53% and 67.2%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Forum Merger II Corporation 0.1% 0.9% 2.02% 4.88% 0% 4.66% AMCI Acquisition Corp. 1.28% 1.07% 3.94% 0% 0% 3.52%

For the past year Forum Merger II Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than AMCI Acquisition Corp.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors AMCI Acquisition Corp. beats Forum Merger II Corporation.