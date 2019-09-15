Forum Merger II Corporation (FMCI) and 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JFKKU) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation in Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ:FMCI) and 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JFKKU). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forum Merger II Corporation 10 0.00 N/A -0.06 0.00 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.01 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Forum Merger II Corporation and 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Forum Merger II Corporation and 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forum Merger II Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Forum Merger II Corporation and 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 61.53% and 79.4% respectively.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Forum Merger II Corporation 0.1% 0.9% 2.02% 4.88% 0% 4.66% 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. -2.91% 3.59% 6.27% 0% 0% 6.38%

For the past year Forum Merger II Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.

Summary

8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. beats Forum Merger II Corporation on 3 of the 3 factors.