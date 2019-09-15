Forum Merger II Corporation (FMCI) and 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JFKKU) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation in Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ:FMCI) and 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JFKKU). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Forum Merger II Corporation
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.06
|0.00
|8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.01
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Forum Merger II Corporation and 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Forum Merger II Corporation and 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Forum Merger II Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Forum Merger II Corporation and 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 61.53% and 79.4% respectively.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Forum Merger II Corporation
|0.1%
|0.9%
|2.02%
|4.88%
|0%
|4.66%
|8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.
|-2.91%
|3.59%
|6.27%
|0%
|0%
|6.38%
For the past year Forum Merger II Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.
Summary
8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. beats Forum Merger II Corporation on 3 of the 3 factors.
