Forum Energy Technologies Inc. (FET)’s Financial Results Comparing With FTS International Inc. (NYSE:FTSI)

Forum Energy Technologies Inc. (NYSE:FET) and FTS International Inc. (NYSE:FTSI) are two firms in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forum Energy Technologies Inc. 5 0.30 N/A -3.75 0.00 FTS International Inc. 8 0.47 N/A 6.24 1.19

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Forum Energy Technologies Inc. and FTS International Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Forum Energy Technologies Inc. and FTS International Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forum Energy Technologies Inc. 0.00% -33.5% -20.5% FTS International Inc. 0.00% 194.4% 15.8%

Liquidity

Forum Energy Technologies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.2. Competitively, FTS International Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.4 and has 2 Quick Ratio. Forum Energy Technologies Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than FTS International Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Forum Energy Technologies Inc. and FTS International Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Forum Energy Technologies Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 FTS International Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Forum Energy Technologies Inc.’s consensus price target is $6.33, while its potential upside is 110.30%. Competitively FTS International Inc. has a consensus price target of $7, with potential upside of 27.04%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Forum Energy Technologies Inc. is looking more favorable than FTS International Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 93.5% of Forum Energy Technologies Inc. shares and 78.6% of FTS International Inc. shares. About 3% of Forum Energy Technologies Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 1.3% of FTS International Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Forum Energy Technologies Inc. -5.58% 1.88% -14.67% -32.63% -62.17% 30.99% FTS International Inc. -15.04% -30.25% -20.34% -42.01% -61.97% 4.08%

For the past year Forum Energy Technologies Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than FTS International Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors FTS International Inc. beats Forum Energy Technologies Inc.

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Drilling & Subsea, Completions, and Production & Infrastructure. The Drilling & Subsea segment designs and manufactures products, and provides related services to the drilling and subsea construction markets. This segment also offers drilling technologies consisting of capital equipment and a line of products consumed in the drilling; and subsea technologies, including robotic vehicles and other capital equipment, specialty components and tooling, complementary subsea technical services and rental items, and products used in pipeline infrastructure. The Completions segment provides products and related services to the well construction, completion, stimulation, and intervention markets. This segment also offers downhole technologies comprising cementing and casing tools, completion products, and a range of down hole protection solutions; and stimulation and intervention technologies, including pumps and well stimulation consumable products, and related recertification and refurbishment services. The Production & Infrastructure segment designs and manufactures products, and provides related equipment and services to the production and infrastructure markets. This segment supplies production equipment, including well site production equipment and process equipment; and valve solutions, such as a range of industrial and process valves. Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

FTS International, Inc. provides hydraulic fracturing services in North America. Its services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production companies (E&P), in shale and other unconventional resource formations. The company's wireline services primarily consist of setting plugs between hydraulic fracturing stages, creating perforations within hydraulic fracturing stages, and logging the characteristics of resource formations. It operates in five unconventional basins in the United States, including the Permian Basin, the SCOOP/STACK Formation, the Marcellus/Utica Shale, the Eagle Ford Shale, and the Haynesville Shale. As of December 31, 2017, it owned 51 wireline units; and had approximately 1.6 million hydraulic horsepower across 32 fleets. The company serves E&P companies that specialize in unconventional oil and natural gas resources. FTS International, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.