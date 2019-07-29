Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (FET) Touches $2.20 Low on Jul, 29; RENESAS ELECTRONICS JAPAN (RNECF) Sellers Decreased By 12.37% Their Shorts

RENESAS ELECTRONICS CORP JAPAN (OTCMKTS:RNECF) had a decrease of 12.37% in short interest. RNECF’s SI was 2.73 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 12.37% from 3.11M shares previously. With 400 avg volume, 6823 days are for RENESAS ELECTRONICS CORP JAPAN (OTCMKTS:RNECF)’s short sellers to cover RNECF’s short positions. It closed at $5.62 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 29, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

The stock of Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) reached all time low today, Jul, 29 and still has $2.00 target or 9.00% below today’s $2.20 share price. This indicates more downside for the $241.80M company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $2.00 PT is reached, the company will be worth $21.76 million less. The stock decreased 7.56% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $2.2. About 535,904 shares traded. Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) has declined 62.17% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.60% the S&P500. Some Historical FET News: 30/04/2018 – Forum Energy Technologies 1Q EPS 25c; 15/05/2018 – Perella Weinberg Partners Cap Buys 1.6% of Forum Energy; 30/04/2018 – FORUM ENERGY 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 7C, EST. LOSS/SHR 5C; 16/05/2018 – Forum Energy May Benefit, Industry Posts 16th Straight Gain; 07/03/2018 – S&PGR Revises Forum Energy Outlook To Stable; Ratings Affirmed; 14/05/2018 – BULLDOG EXITED FET, IEA, OACQF, LAZY, ELEC IN 1Q: 13F; 30/04/2018 – FORUM ENERGY 1Q REV. $250.0M, EST. $245.7M; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Exits Position in Forum Energy

Renesas Electronics Corporation engages in the research, development, design, manufacture, sale, and servicing of semiconductor products in Japan and internationally. The company has market cap of $10.04 billion. The firm offers microcontrollers and microprocessors, smart analog ICs, secure microcomputer units, software and tools, power MOSFETs, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, intelligent power devices, triac and thyristor devices, transistors, diodes, power management ICs, analog ICs for automotive, analog and mixed signal ICs and graphic controllers, general-purpose linear ICs, and general-purpose logic devices. It has a 13.64 P/E ratio. It also offers USB power delivery, USB ASSP, RF devices, optoelectronics, memory products, package technology solutions, and ROM ordering solutions, as well as LSIs for automotive, factory automation, and communications and mobile devices.

More important recent Renesas Electronics Corporation (OTCMKTS:RNECF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Infineon: Now Is A Good Moment To Pick Up A First Tranche – Seeking Alpha” on June 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com published article titled: “Renesas Electronics Corp ADR 2018 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha”, Seekingalpha.com published: “Passive Components: Structural Supply Shortage To Intensify – Seeking Alpha” on April 09, 2018. More interesting news about Renesas Electronics Corporation (OTCMKTS:RNECF) was released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Renesas Electronics (RNECY) Presents At Credit Suisse 21st Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 04, 2017.

More notable recent Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Investors Should Know About Forum Energy Technologies, Inc.’s (NYSE:FET) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Forum Energy Technologies Inc (FET) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Managed to Breach 52-Week Lows Friday – Benzinga” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) were released by: Stockhouse.com and their article: “Forum Energy Technologies Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results – Stockhouse” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Forum Energy Technologies Inc (FET) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. designs, makes, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $241.80 million. The firm operates in three divisions: Drilling & Subsea, Completions, and Production & Infrastructure. It currently has negative earnings. The Drilling & Subsea segment creates and makes products, and provides related services to the drilling and subsea construction markets.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. shares while 30 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 89.33 million shares or 3.11% less from 92.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American Group Inc Inc has 0% invested in Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) for 51,677 shares. Millennium Mngmt Llc reported 4.77 million shares. Tci Wealth Advsr owns 68 shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Com accumulated 23,297 shares. Ftb Advsr reported 0% of its portfolio in Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET). 945,174 are held by Jpmorgan Chase Communications. Eagle Asset Management holds 0.01% in Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) or 393,288 shares. Hsbc Holding Plc holds 0% or 25,506 shares. Fmr reported 0% stake. Assetmark invested in 1,090 shares. Captrust Fincl Advisors holds 0% or 77 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has 34,706 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Bank Of Montreal Can invested 0% in Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET). Jersey-based Contrarius Invest has invested 0.13% in Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET). Deutsche Bancshares Ag reported 789,342 shares stake.

Analysts await Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.03 earnings per share, down 200.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.03 per share. After $-0.08 actual earnings per share reported by Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -62.50% EPS growth.