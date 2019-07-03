Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (FET) Reaches $3.01 After 8.00% Down Move; Eastman Chemical Co Has 1.22 Sentiment

Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.45, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 253 active investment managers started new or increased stock positions, while 208 sold and decreased holdings in Eastman Chemical Co. The active investment managers in our database now own: 113.03 million shares, up from 112.79 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Eastman Chemical Co in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 46 Reduced: 162 Increased: 179 New Position: 74.

The stock of Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 2.27% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $3.01. About 550,464 shares traded. Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) has declined 62.17% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.60% the S&P500. Some Historical FET News: 11/05/2018 – Loomis Sayles & Company LP Exits Position in Forum Energy; 30/04/2018 – FORUM ENERGY 1Q REV. $250.0M, EST. $245.7M; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management Buys New 2.3% Position in Forum Energy; 09/05/2018 – Mesirow Financial Investment MGT Exits Position in Forum Energy; 07/03/2018 – S&PGR Revises Forum Energy Outlook To Stable; Ratings Affirmed; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Energy Service Adds Forum Energy; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Exits Position in Forum Energy; 19/04/2018 – DJ Forum Energy Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FET); 07/03/2018 S&P REVISES FORUM ENERGY TECHNOLOGIES, INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘B’; 14/05/2018 – Bulldog Adds MTech Acquisition Corp., Exits Forum Energy: 13FThe move comes after 7 months negative chart setup for the $330.83 million company. It was reported on Jul, 3 by Barchart.com. We have $2.77 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:FET worth $26.47M less.

Analysts await Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $-0.02 earnings per share, down 100.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.01 per share. After $-0.04 actual earnings per share reported by Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% EPS growth.

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. designs, makes, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $330.83 million. The firm operates in three divisions: Drilling & Subsea, Completions, and Production & Infrastructure. It currently has negative earnings. The Drilling & Subsea segment creates and makes products, and provides related services to the drilling and subsea construction markets.

Among 3 analysts covering Forum Energy Tech (NYSE:FET), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Forum Energy Tech had 5 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Thursday, June 20. As per Thursday, March 14, the company rating was upgraded by Citigroup. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, April 9 by Barclays Capital. On Tuesday, February 19 the stock rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Hold”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. shares while 30 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 89.33 million shares or 3.11% less from 92.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Corporation, New York-based fund reported 23,297 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn has 0% invested in Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) for 1.77M shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Limited Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET). Palisade Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation Nj reported 0.26% of its portfolio in Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET). United Svcs Automobile Association invested in 11,673 shares or 0% of the stock. Charles Schwab Invest Incorporated reported 0% in Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET). Us Retail Bank De accumulated 1,711 shares. Boston Partners has 0.01% invested in Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET). Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% of its portfolio in Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET). 3.01M were reported by Fmr Ltd Llc. Glenmede Tru Na invested in 0% or 340 shares. Ameritas Investment Prns holds 6,985 shares. 413,817 were reported by Morgan Stanley. 971,059 were accumulated by Northern Tru. Deutsche National Bank Ag accumulated 789,342 shares.

More notable recent Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Forum Energy Technologies Inc (FET) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Forum Energy Technologies Inc (FET) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (GLDD) – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Here’s Why Forum Energy Technologies Stock Surged 21% Today – The Motley Fool” published on February 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “A Falling Order Book Points To Forum Energy’s Troubled Times – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 15, 2019.

Eastman Chemical Company manufactures and sells materials, specialty additives, chemicals, and fibers in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $10.52 billion. The companyÂ’s Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescents, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; sulfur and antidegradant rubber additives; performance resins and amine-derivative building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; formic-acid based solutions; and metam based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators. It has a 11.02 P/E ratio. The Company’s products are used in coatings, tires, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, care chemical, crop protection, and energy markets.

Wilen Investment Management Corp. holds 2.28% of its portfolio in Eastman Chemical Company for 39,699 shares. Hendley & Co Inc owns 57,350 shares or 2.23% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Swift Run Capital Management Llc has 2.12% invested in the company for 30,280 shares. The Utah-based Ronna Sue Cohen has invested 2% in the stock. Mrj Capital Inc, a New York-based fund reported 39,385 shares.

Analysts await Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $2.12 earnings per share, down 4.50% or $0.10 from last year’s $2.22 per share. EMN’s profit will be $286.99 million for 9.17 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.77 actual earnings per share reported by Eastman Chemical Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.77% EPS growth.

More notable recent Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Financially Strong Is Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Itâ€™s Time to Invest in Value Stocks â€“ Atlanticâ€™s Alexander Roepers Expects Rotation Back to Value – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Albemarle: Unique Total Return Opportunity For The Patient Investor – Seeking Alpha” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Themiddlemarket.com‘s news article titled: “M&A wrap: TH Lee, AutoStore, EQT, IRobot, Hudson Hill, Mondelez, Wynnchurch – Mergers & Acquisitions” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $77.72. About 398,109 shares traded. Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) has declined 32.17% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.60% the S&P500. Some Historical EMN News: 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.23, EST. $2.09; 12/04/2018 – Eastman Chemical at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 26/04/2018 – Eastman Chemical 1Q EPS $2.00; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO – SEES ADJUSTED 2018 EPS GROWTH TO BE BETWEEN 10-14 PERCENT; 09/05/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL – ADDITIONAL PLANNED EXPANSION OF COPOLYESTER PRODUCTION TO BE ADDED AT KINGSPORT SITE; 09/05/2018 – REG-Eastman Completes Tritan Copolyester Expansion and Announces Additional Increase to Copolyester Capacity; 05/03/2018 Curt Espeland to address the J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 02/04/2018 – Eastman Recognized as an ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year for the Seventh Time; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CEO MARK COSTA SPEAKS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 09/05/2018 – Eastman Chemical: New Expansion to Be Complete in 3Q