Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (FET) Reaches $2.86 After 4.00% Down Move; FITLIFE BRANDS (FTLF) Shorts Down By 76.47%

FITLIFE BRANDS INC (OTCMKTS:FTLF) had a decrease of 76.47% in short interest. FTLF’s SI was 400 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 76.47% from 1,700 shares previously. With 4,800 avg volume, 0 days are for FITLIFE BRANDS INC (OTCMKTS:FTLF)’s short sellers to cover FTLF’s short positions. The stock decreased 2.78% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $10.5. About 1,160 shares traded. FitLife Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTLF) has 0.00% since July 15, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

The stock of Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 4.98% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $2.86. About 526,047 shares traded. Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) has declined 62.17% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.60% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. shares while 30 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 89.33 million shares or 3.11% less from 92.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein Lp has invested 0% in Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET). Citigroup owns 12,220 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 3,382 shares stake. The New York-based Amalgamated Natl Bank has invested 0% in Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET). Scf Prtn Incorporated holds 18.94% of its portfolio in Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) for 20.53 million shares. Renaissance Tech Limited owns 602,000 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Glenmede Na holds 340 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Liability accumulated 137,349 shares. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0% in Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET). Tci Wealth Advsr, Arizona-based fund reported 68 shares. First Tru Advisors Ltd Partnership has 513,202 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Schroder Mgmt reported 329,191 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins New York owns 10,421 shares. 1,174 are owned by Parkside Finance National Bank & Trust & Tru. Great West Life Assurance Company Can reported 6,392 shares.

Analysts await Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $-0.02 earnings per share, down 100.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.01 per share. After $-0.04 actual earnings per share reported by Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% EPS growth.

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. designs, makes, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $314.34 million. The firm operates in three divisions: Drilling & Subsea, Completions, and Production & Infrastructure. It currently has negative earnings. The Drilling & Subsea segment creates and makes products, and provides related services to the drilling and subsea construction markets.

More notable recent Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "What Investors Should Know About Forum Energy Technologies, Inc.'s (NYSE:FET) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance" on July 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Is Forum Energy Technologies Inc (FET) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance" published on June 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Forum Energy Technologies Inc (FET) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance" on April 26, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Forum Energy Tech (NYSE:FET), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Forum Energy Tech had 5 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, April 9, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. On Tuesday, February 19 the stock rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Hold”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, June 20 by Citigroup. The stock of Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by Citigroup.

