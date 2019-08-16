Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (FET) Reaches $1.43 Yearly Low; Fox Entertainment Group (FOX)’s Sentiment Is 0.01

The stock of Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) hit a new 52-week low and has $1.38 target or 3.00% below today’s $1.43 share price. The 5 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $157.28M company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 16 by Barchart.com. If the $1.38 price target is reached, the company will be worth $4.72 million less. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.015 during the last trading session, reaching $1.425. About 205,162 shares traded. Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) has declined 78.26% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 78.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FET News: 09/05/2018 – Mesirow Financial Investment MGT Exits Position in Forum Energy; 19/04/2018 – DJ Forum Energy Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FET); 30/04/2018 – Forum Energy Technologies 1Q Rev $250.2M; 30/04/2018 – Forum Energy Technologies 1Q EPS 25c; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management Buys New 2.3% Position in Forum Energy; 16/05/2018 – Forum Energy May Benefit, Industry Posts 16th Straight Gain; 20/04/2018 – Jennison Associates LLC Exits Position in Forum Energy; 11/05/2018 – Loomis Sayles & Company LP Exits Position in Forum Energy

Fox Entertainment Group Inc (FOX) investors sentiment decreased to 0.01 in Q1 2019. It’s down -1.12, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 2 investment managers opened new or increased stock positions, while 328 reduced and sold their stakes in Fox Entertainment Group Inc. The investment managers in our database reported: 697,147 shares, down from 402.10 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Fox Entertainment Group Inc in top ten stock positions decreased from 29 to 0 for a decrease of 29. Sold All: 326 Reduced: 2 Increased: 2 New Position: 0.

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified media and entertainment firm primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, and Latin America. The company has market cap of $20.51 billion. It operates through Cable Network Programming, Television, and Filmed Entertainment divisions. It has a 12.89 P/E ratio. The firm produces and licenses news, business news, sports, general entertainment, factual entertainment, and movie programming for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunication companies, and online video distributors.

The stock increased 0.85% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $33.09. About 403,158 shares traded. Fox Corporation (FOX) has 0.00% since August 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Kbc Group Nv holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Fox Corporation for 574,832 shares. Jnba Financial Advisors owns 22,058 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cibc World Markets Corp has 0.02% invested in the company for 82,727 shares. The California-based Hoertkorn Richard Charles has invested 0.01% in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 17,034 shares.

Analysts await Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.03 EPS, down 200.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.03 per share. After $-0.08 actual EPS reported by Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -62.50% EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering Forum Energy Tech (NYSE:FET), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Forum Energy Tech has $8 highest and $300 lowest target. $5.25’s average target is 268.42% above currents $1.425 stock price. Forum Energy Tech had 7 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, July 30. Barclays Capital maintained Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) on Tuesday, April 9 with “Equal-Weight” rating. On Thursday, March 14 the stock rating was upgraded by Citigroup to “Buy”. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $5 target in Thursday, June 20 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, July 30 by Piper Jaffray. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital on Tuesday, February 19 with “Hold”.

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. designs, makes, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $157.28 million. The firm operates in three divisions: Drilling & Subsea, Completions, and Production & Infrastructure. It currently has negative earnings. The Drilling & Subsea segment creates and makes products, and provides related services to the drilling and subsea construction markets.