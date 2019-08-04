Forum Energy Technologies Inc. (FET) and PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Forum Energy Technologies Inc. (NYSE:FET) and PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Oil & Gas Equipment & Services and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forum Energy Technologies Inc. 5 0.21 N/A -3.75 0.00 PEDEVCO Corp. 2 13.54 N/A 3.92 0.33

In table 1 we can see Forum Energy Technologies Inc. and PEDEVCO Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forum Energy Technologies Inc. 0.00% -30.5% -18.7% PEDEVCO Corp. 0.00% 163.3% 89.2%

Risk & Volatility

Forum Energy Technologies Inc.’s current beta is 2.27 and it happens to be 127.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. PEDEVCO Corp.’s 12.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.88 beta.

Liquidity

Forum Energy Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.2 and 1.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor PEDEVCO Corp. are 1 and 1 respectively. Forum Energy Technologies Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to PEDEVCO Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Forum Energy Technologies Inc. and PEDEVCO Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Forum Energy Technologies Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 PEDEVCO Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

Forum Energy Technologies Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 154.85% and an $5.25 average price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 94.2% of Forum Energy Technologies Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0.5% of PEDEVCO Corp. are owned by institutional investors. About 3% of Forum Energy Technologies Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.7% of PEDEVCO Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Forum Energy Technologies Inc. 7.82% -21.08% -54.67% -47.18% -78.26% -36.56% PEDEVCO Corp. -15.69% -35.82% -33.51% -12.24% -44.87% 70.34%

For the past year Forum Energy Technologies Inc. has -36.56% weaker performance while PEDEVCO Corp. has 70.34% stronger performance.

Summary

PEDEVCO Corp. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Forum Energy Technologies Inc.

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Drilling & Subsea, Completions, and Production & Infrastructure. The Drilling & Subsea segment designs and manufactures products, and provides related services to the drilling and subsea construction markets. This segment also offers drilling technologies consisting of capital equipment and a line of products consumed in the drilling; and subsea technologies, including robotic vehicles and other capital equipment, specialty components and tooling, complementary subsea technical services and rental items, and products used in pipeline infrastructure. The Completions segment provides products and related services to the well construction, completion, stimulation, and intervention markets. This segment also offers downhole technologies comprising cementing and casing tools, completion products, and a range of down hole protection solutions; and stimulation and intervention technologies, including pumps and well stimulation consumable products, and related recertification and refurbishment services. The Production & Infrastructure segment designs and manufactures products, and provides related equipment and services to the production and infrastructure markets. This segment supplies production equipment, including well site production equipment and process equipment; and valve solutions, such as a range of industrial and process valves. Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

PEDEVCO Corp., doing business as Pacific Energy Development, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas shale plays in the United States. The companyÂ’s principal asset is Denver-Julesberg (D-J) Basin asset comprising approximately 11,538 net acres located in the Weld county, Colorado. As of December 31, 2016, it had interests in 61 gross wells in its D-J Basin Asset. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Danville, California.