Forum Energy Technologies Inc. (FET) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

As Oil & Gas Equipment & Services company, Forum Energy Technologies Inc. (NYSE:FET) is competing with its competitors based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Forum Energy Technologies Inc. has 93.5% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 66.48% institutional ownership for its peers. 3% of Forum Energy Technologies Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.04% of all Oil & Gas Equipment & Services companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Forum Energy Technologies Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forum Energy Technologies Inc. 0.00% -33.50% -20.50% Industry Average 2.46% 56.64% 9.33%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Forum Energy Technologies Inc. and its rivals’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Forum Energy Technologies Inc. N/A 5 0.00 Industry Average 51.94M 2.11B 66.36

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Forum Energy Technologies Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Forum Energy Technologies Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Industry Average 1.25 1.81 1.94 2.58

Forum Energy Technologies Inc. currently has an average target price of $6.33, suggesting a potential upside of 121.33%. The potential upside of the competitors is 33.15%. Based on the data shown earlier the equities research analysts’ view is that Forum Energy Technologies Inc.’s competitors are looking more favorable than the company itself.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Forum Energy Technologies Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Forum Energy Technologies Inc. -5.58% 1.88% -14.67% -32.63% -62.17% 30.99% Industry Average 3.82% 9.20% 13.15% 15.71% 75.82% 39.00%

For the past year Forum Energy Technologies Inc. was less bullish than its competitors.

Liquidity

Forum Energy Technologies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.2. Competitively, Forum Energy Technologies Inc.'s competitors Current Ratio is 2.55 and has 1.98 Quick Ratio.

Risk & Volatility

Forum Energy Technologies Inc. has a beta of 2.35 and its 135.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor's 500. Competitively, Forum Energy Technologies Inc.'s rivals' beta is 1.79 which is 78.80% more volatile than Standard and Poor's 500.

Dividends

Forum Energy Technologies Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Forum Energy Technologies Inc.’s competitors beat on 3 of the 4 factors Forum Energy Technologies Inc.

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Drilling & Subsea, Completions, and Production & Infrastructure. The Drilling & Subsea segment designs and manufactures products, and provides related services to the drilling and subsea construction markets. This segment also offers drilling technologies consisting of capital equipment and a line of products consumed in the drilling; and subsea technologies, including robotic vehicles and other capital equipment, specialty components and tooling, complementary subsea technical services and rental items, and products used in pipeline infrastructure. The Completions segment provides products and related services to the well construction, completion, stimulation, and intervention markets. This segment also offers downhole technologies comprising cementing and casing tools, completion products, and a range of down hole protection solutions; and stimulation and intervention technologies, including pumps and well stimulation consumable products, and related recertification and refurbishment services. The Production & Infrastructure segment designs and manufactures products, and provides related equipment and services to the production and infrastructure markets. This segment supplies production equipment, including well site production equipment and process equipment; and valve solutions, such as a range of industrial and process valves. Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas.