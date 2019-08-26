Forum Energy Technologies Inc. (FET) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

Forum Energy Technologies Inc. (NYSE:FET) is a company in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.2% of Forum Energy Technologies Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.73% of all Oil & Gas Equipment & Services’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Forum Energy Technologies Inc. has 3% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 5.23% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Forum Energy Technologies Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forum Energy Technologies Inc. 0.00% -30.50% -18.70% Industry Average 2.08% 24.78% 8.61%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Forum Energy Technologies Inc. and its peers’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Forum Energy Technologies Inc. N/A 4 0.00 Industry Average 49.44M 2.38B 69.61

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Forum Energy Technologies Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Forum Energy Technologies Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Industry Average 1.00 1.39 1.76 2.58

Forum Energy Technologies Inc. presently has an average price target of $4.33, suggesting a potential upside of 172.33%. As a group, Oil & Gas Equipment & Services companies have a potential upside of 47.37%. Based on the data shown earlier the analysts’ opionion is that Forum Energy Technologies Inc.’s rivals are looking more favorable than the stock itself.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Forum Energy Technologies Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Forum Energy Technologies Inc. 7.82% -21.08% -54.67% -47.18% -78.26% -36.56% Industry Average 5.12% 6.58% 10.34% 19.55% 24.64% 36.00%

For the past year Forum Energy Technologies Inc. had bearish trend while Forum Energy Technologies Inc.’s competitors had bullish trend.

Liquidity

Forum Energy Technologies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.2. Competitively, Forum Energy Technologies Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 2.59 and has 1.99 Quick Ratio. Forum Energy Technologies Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Forum Energy Technologies Inc.’s competitors.

Risk and Volatility

Forum Energy Technologies Inc. has a beta of 2.27 and its 127.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Forum Energy Technologies Inc.’s competitors are 72.21% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.72 beta.

Dividends

Forum Energy Technologies Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Drilling & Subsea, Completions, and Production & Infrastructure. The Drilling & Subsea segment designs and manufactures products, and provides related services to the drilling and subsea construction markets. This segment also offers drilling technologies consisting of capital equipment and a line of products consumed in the drilling; and subsea technologies, including robotic vehicles and other capital equipment, specialty components and tooling, complementary subsea technical services and rental items, and products used in pipeline infrastructure. The Completions segment provides products and related services to the well construction, completion, stimulation, and intervention markets. This segment also offers downhole technologies comprising cementing and casing tools, completion products, and a range of down hole protection solutions; and stimulation and intervention technologies, including pumps and well stimulation consumable products, and related recertification and refurbishment services. The Production & Infrastructure segment designs and manufactures products, and provides related equipment and services to the production and infrastructure markets. This segment supplies production equipment, including well site production equipment and process equipment; and valve solutions, such as a range of industrial and process valves. Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas.