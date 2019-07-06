Forum Energy Technologies Inc. (FET) and Archrock Inc. (NYSE:AROC) Comparison side by side

Both Forum Energy Technologies Inc. (NYSE:FET) and Archrock Inc. (NYSE:AROC) are Oil & Gas Equipment & Services companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forum Energy Technologies Inc. 5 0.32 N/A -3.75 0.00 Archrock Inc. 10 1.46 N/A 0.34 29.04

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forum Energy Technologies Inc. 0.00% -33.5% -20.5% Archrock Inc. 0.00% 5.2% 1.7%

Volatility and Risk

A 2.35 beta indicates that Forum Energy Technologies Inc. is 135.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Archrock Inc.’s 186.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.86 beta.

Liquidity

Forum Energy Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.2. On the competitive side is, Archrock Inc. which has a 1.4 Current Ratio and a 0.9 Quick Ratio. Forum Energy Technologies Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Archrock Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Forum Energy Technologies Inc. and Archrock Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Forum Energy Technologies Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Archrock Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Forum Energy Technologies Inc.’s upside potential is 107.54% at a $6.33 consensus price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Forum Energy Technologies Inc. and Archrock Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 93.5% and 88.3%. Forum Energy Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 3%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.8% of Archrock Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Forum Energy Technologies Inc. -5.58% 1.88% -14.67% -32.63% -62.17% 30.99% Archrock Inc. 0.51% -2.55% 4.97% -5.61% -15.85% 32.58%

For the past year Forum Energy Technologies Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Archrock Inc.

Summary

Archrock Inc. beats Forum Energy Technologies Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Drilling & Subsea, Completions, and Production & Infrastructure. The Drilling & Subsea segment designs and manufactures products, and provides related services to the drilling and subsea construction markets. This segment also offers drilling technologies consisting of capital equipment and a line of products consumed in the drilling; and subsea technologies, including robotic vehicles and other capital equipment, specialty components and tooling, complementary subsea technical services and rental items, and products used in pipeline infrastructure. The Completions segment provides products and related services to the well construction, completion, stimulation, and intervention markets. This segment also offers downhole technologies comprising cementing and casing tools, completion products, and a range of down hole protection solutions; and stimulation and intervention technologies, including pumps and well stimulation consumable products, and related recertification and refurbishment services. The Production & Infrastructure segment designs and manufactures products, and provides related equipment and services to the production and infrastructure markets. This segment supplies production equipment, including well site production equipment and process equipment; and valve solutions, such as a range of industrial and process valves. Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Archrock, Inc. engages in the natural gas contract operations services business in the United States. The company provides natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry. It also offers aftermarket services, such as parts and components; and operation, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services to customers who own compression equipment. The company was formerly known as Exterran Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Archrock, Inc. in November 2015. Archrock, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.