Forum Energy Technologies In (FET) Shareholder Millennium Management Lifted Position by $1.85 Million; Voya Investment Management Position in Target (TGT) Raised by $592,884 as Stock Rose

Voya Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 2.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voya Investment Management Llc bought 6,894 shares as the company's stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 315,482 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.32M, up from 308,588 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voya Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $106.67. About 4.27 million shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500.

Millennium Management Llc increased its stake in Forum Energy Technologies In (FET) by 12.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Millennium Management Llc bought 618,039 shares as the company's stock declined 54.67% . The hedge fund held 5.38 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.41 million, up from 4.77 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Millennium Management Llc who had been investing in Forum Energy Technologies In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $193.16 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.78% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $1.75. About 1.41M shares traded or 6.15% up from the average. Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) has declined 78.26% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 78.26% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 1.49 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 17 investors sold FET shares while 27 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 83.89 million shares or 6.09% less from 89.33 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Petrus Lta reported 10,338 shares stake. California State Teachers Retirement stated it has 127,413 shares. Paloma Prtnrs reported 49,615 shares. Boston Partners holds 0.01% or 1.85 million shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Evergreen Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co has 0% invested in Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET). 542,517 are held by D E Shaw & Co Inc. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) for 134,088 shares. Voya Invest Lc holds 37,117 shares. Renaissance Tech Ltd Llc stated it has 241,800 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Gamco Invsts Et Al invested in 42,264 shares or 0% of the stock. Manufacturers Life Ins The holds 0% or 55,267 shares. Huntington National Bank reported 0% of its portfolio in Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET). 2.16M were reported by Wells Fargo And Mn. Northern accumulated 0% or 1.01M shares. Charles Schwab Invest owns 442,554 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Introducing O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM), The Stock That Slid 55% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance" on August 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Forum Energy Technologies' (FET) CEO Cris Gaut on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha" published on July 26, 2019

Millennium Management Llc, which manages about $66.52B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Banc Of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) by 75,078 shares to 55,489 shares, valued at $775,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Superconductor Corp by 99,280 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 570,273 shares, and cut its stake in Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO).

Voya Investment Management Llc, which manages about $84.40B and $46.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) by 65,177 shares to 248,294 shares, valued at $30.08 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 169,714 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 375,530 shares, and cut its stake in Fortive Corp.