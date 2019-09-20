Forum Energy Technolog Com (FET) Shareholder Energy Opportunities Capital Management Upped Holding; Argent Capital Management Has Increased Its Holding in Ani Pharmaceuticals (ANIP) by $534,640

Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Forum Energy Technolog Com (FET) by 107.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc bought 101,765 shares as the company’s stock declined 54.67% . The institutional investor held 196,139 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $671,000, up from 94,374 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Forum Energy Technolog Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $184.94M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.78% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $1.75. About 2.20M shares traded or 67.48% up from the average. Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) has declined 78.26% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 78.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FET News: 20/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Administration of Vaginal and Rectal Progesterone During FET Cycles; 07/03/2018 – S&PGR Revises Forum Energy Outlook To Stable; Ratings Affirmed; 11/05/2018 – Loomis Sayles & Company LP Exits Position in Forum Energy; 30/04/2018 – FORUM ENERGY 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 7C, EST. LOSS/SHR 5C; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management Buys New 2.3% Position in Forum Energy; 14/05/2018 – Bulldog Adds MTech Acquisition Corp., Exits Forum Energy: 13F; 07/03/2018 S&P REVISES FORUM ENERGY TECHNOLOGIES, INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘B’; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Energy Service Adds Forum Energy; 19/04/2018 – DJ Forum Energy Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FET); 30/04/2018 – Forum Energy Technologies 1Q EPS 25c

Argent Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ani Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ANIP) by 16.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Capital Management Llc bought 6,520 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.43% . The institutional investor held 47,155 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.88 million, up from 40,635 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ani Pharmaceuticals Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $871.28 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $72.42. About 107,952 shares traded. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) has risen 25.49% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ANIP News: 21/04/2018 – DJ ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANIP); 27/04/2018 – U.S. FTC requires Amneal and lmpax to divest rights to 10 generic drugs; 08/05/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals 1Q Rev $46.5M; 18/04/2018 – ANIP SAYS FDA APPROVES MORPHINE SULFATE ORAL SOLUTION; 27/04/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals, Amneal/Impax See Deal Closing in Early May; 27/04/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals Signs Definitive Agreements to Acquire Generic Products and Assets from Amneal/Impax; 03/04/2018 IDT AUSTRALIA LTD IDT.AX – TO DIVEST A SELECTION OF ITS GENERIC PRODUCT PORTFOLIO TO ANI PHARMACEUTICALS INC; 27/04/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals to Buy Generic Products, Assets From Amneal/Impax; 08/05/2018 – ANI PHARMACEUTICALS INC – REAFFIRMS GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 18/04/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals Announces Approval of Morphine Sulfate Oral Solution

Investors sentiment increased to 1.96 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.16, from 1.8 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 8 investors sold ANIP shares while 41 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 8.26 million shares or 10.11% more from 7.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brown Advisory Inc, a Maryland-based fund reported 11,110 shares. Parametric Assocs Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 32,057 shares in its portfolio. Huntington National Bank stated it has 0% of its portfolio in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP). American Intl Gru has invested 0% of its portfolio in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP). Metropolitan Life Insur New York reported 2,872 shares stake. 2,947 were reported by Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can. New York State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.01% of its portfolio in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) for 25,280 shares. Pitcairn Com holds 4,254 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% of its portfolio in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) for 11,426 shares. Riverhead Capital Management Ltd Liability owns 1,583 shares. Regent Mngmt Lc reported 39,009 shares stake. Asset Inc accumulated 0% or 322 shares. Bankshares Of America Corporation De stated it has 8,622 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Highland Management LP holds 0.03% or 7,100 shares in its portfolio. Vanguard Gp invested in 0% or 564,317 shares.

Since May 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 selling transactions for $4.76 million activity. 7,579 shares were sold by MERIDIAN VENTURE PARTNERS II LP, worth $516,984.

Argent Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.51B and $2.62B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) by 24,769 shares to 293,169 shares, valued at $24.91M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Danaher Corp. (NYSE:DHR) by 45,982 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 562,248 shares, and cut its stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc..

Since September 3, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $41,500 activity.