Forum Energy Tec (FET) Shareholder Viking Fund Management Trimmed Its Stake as Stock Declined; Coca Cola Co (KO) Stake Maintained by Sfmg Llc

Viking Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Forum Energy Tec (FET) by 60.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Fund Management Llc sold 460,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 54.67% . The institutional investor held 300,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.03 million, down from 760,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Forum Energy Tec for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $217.44M market cap company. The stock increased 4.79% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $1.97. About 1.07 million shares traded. Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) has declined 78.26% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 78.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FET News: 30/04/2018 – FORUM ENERGY 1Q REV. $250.0M, EST. $245.7M; 15/05/2018 – Perella Weinberg Partners Cap Buys 1.6% of Forum Energy; 16/05/2018 – Forum Energy May Benefit, Industry Posts 16th Straight Gain; 09/05/2018 – Mesirow Financial Investment MGT Exits Position in Forum Energy; 20/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Administration of Vaginal and Rectal Progesterone During FET Cycles; 14/05/2018 – Bulldog Adds MTech Acquisition Corp., Exits Forum Energy: 13F; 14/05/2018 – BULLDOG EXITED FET, IEA, OACQF, LAZY, ELEC IN 1Q: 13F; 20/04/2018 – Jennison Associates LLC Exits Position in Forum Energy; 07/03/2018 – S&PGR Revises Forum Energy Outlook To Stable; Ratings Affirmed; 30/04/2018 – Forum Energy Technologies 1Q EPS 25c

Sfmg Llc increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 71.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sfmg Llc bought 7,769 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 18,686 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.01M, up from 10,917 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sfmg Llc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $54.26. About 10.91 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 13/03/2018 – Moody’s rates CCEP bonds A3; outlook stable; 29/05/2018 – Coca-Cola Co says to invest $1.2 bln in Argentina 2019-21; 08/03/2018 – @petenajarian may be basking in sunny Hawaii, but that’s not stopping him from giving his Fast Pitch on $KO; 09/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO – FINAL NON-BINDING AGREEMENT WILL COMPLETE REFRANCHISING OF COMPANY-OWNED BOTTLING OPERATIONS IN NORTH AMERICA; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Adj EPS 47c; 20/03/2018 – COCA-COLA: EVACUATING WORLD OF COCA-COLA ON POTENTIAL THREAT; 06/03/2018 – After Unanimous Strike Authorization Vote by Local 174 Swire Checkers, Hundreds of Swire Coca-Cola Employees at Four Teamster Locals Stand in Solidarity; 30/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO. RECOMMENDS HOLDERS REJECT TRC MINI-TENDER OFFER; 06/03/2018 – After Unanimous Strike Authorization Vote by Local 174 Swire Checkers, Hundreds of Swire Coca-Cola Employees at Four Teamster L; 10/05/2018 – Coca-Cola HBC Sees Trading in Line With Views

Sfmg Llc, which manages about $718.46 million and $736.97 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHX) by 7,798 shares to 837,360 shares, valued at $60.52M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 4,471 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,893 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 57 investors sold KO shares while 594 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 0.87% more from 2.77 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pointstate Lp has invested 0.4% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Duncker Streett & has 0.19% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Bailard invested in 12,311 shares. 10 has invested 0.16% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Strategic Finance holds 0.05% or 6,761 shares in its portfolio. 67,392 were accumulated by Alexandria Ltd Liability Corp. Psagot Invest House reported 0.04% stake. Mutual Of America Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 512,548 shares. Provident Invest Mngmt reported 0.15% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Janney Cap Mgmt Ltd has 22,390 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Argi Inv Services stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Charles Schwab Advisory accumulated 5.21 million shares. Bridges Investment Mngmt Inc accumulated 67,708 shares. Prospector Prtnrs Ltd Liability Co has 96,075 shares. Dillon And Inc reported 7,777 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 1.49 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 17 investors sold FET shares while 27 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 83.89 million shares or 6.09% less from 89.33 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Scf Prns holds 20.53 million shares or 15.33% of its portfolio. Evergreen Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0% or 10,690 shares. Citigroup Inc holds 22,821 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bancshares Of America De reported 370,005 shares. Geode Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1.08 million shares for 0% of their portfolio. Huntington Savings Bank stated it has 1 shares. Corecommodity Management Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 11,414 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Vanguard Grp Incorporated, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 6.36M shares. Aperio Gp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET). Gsa Prtn Llp reported 127,631 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Parametric Ltd Co owns 197,399 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Glenmede Trust Na stated it has 340 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Petrus Trust Lta stated it has 0.01% in Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET). Legal And General Public Limited Com accumulated 0% or 15,351 shares. Quantbot Technologies Ltd Partnership owns 37,780 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Viking Fund Management Llc, which manages about $1.05B and $376.63 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 4,000 shares to 34,000 shares, valued at $2.95 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Grp (NYSE:UNH) by 2,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Analysts await Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.05 EPS, down 266.67% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.03 per share. After $-0.08 actual EPS reported by Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -37.50% EPS growth.

Since September 3, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $41,500 activity.