Forty Seven Inc. (FTSV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN)

Forty Seven Inc. (NASDAQ:FTSV) and Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forty Seven Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -2.89 0.00 Zosano Pharma Corporation 3 0.00 N/A -3.07 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Forty Seven Inc. and Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Forty Seven Inc. and Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forty Seven Inc. 0.00% -105.1% -61.5% Zosano Pharma Corporation 0.00% -157.4% -94.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Forty Seven Inc. are 8.1 and 8.1 respectively. Its competitor Zosano Pharma Corporation’s Current Ratio is 0.8 and its Quick Ratio is 0.8. Forty Seven Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Forty Seven Inc. and Zosano Pharma Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Forty Seven Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Zosano Pharma Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Zosano Pharma Corporation’s consensus target price is $8, while its potential upside is 273.36%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 54.7% of Forty Seven Inc. shares and 30.8% of Zosano Pharma Corporation shares. 3.6% are Forty Seven Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.6% of Zosano Pharma Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Forty Seven Inc. -1.87% -16.04% -51.23% -38.96% -45.86% -43.38% Zosano Pharma Corporation -3.97% -10.22% -22.87% 21.85% -31.12% 36.79%

For the past year Forty Seven Inc. had bearish trend while Zosano Pharma Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Forty Seven Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Forty Seven Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; and FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as CD47 Sciences, Inc. Forty Seven Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a proprietary intracutaneous delivery system to administer drugs through the skin for rapid symptom relief to patients. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.