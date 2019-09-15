Forty Seven Inc. (FTSV)’s Financial Results Comparing With PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB)

Forty Seven Inc. (NASDAQ:FTSV) and PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forty Seven Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -2.89 0.00 PDS Biotechnology Corporation 7 0.00 N/A -11.32 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Forty Seven Inc. and PDS Biotechnology Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Forty Seven Inc. and PDS Biotechnology Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forty Seven Inc. 0.00% -105.1% -61.5% PDS Biotechnology Corporation 0.00% -44.6% -34.7%

Liquidity

Forty Seven Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8.1 and a Quick Ratio of 8.1. Competitively, PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s Current Ratio is 5 and has 5 Quick Ratio. Forty Seven Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than PDS Biotechnology Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Forty Seven Inc. and PDS Biotechnology Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Forty Seven Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 PDS Biotechnology Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Forty Seven Inc. has a 125.85% upside potential and a consensus price target of $18.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Forty Seven Inc. and PDS Biotechnology Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 54.7% and 28.3% respectively. 3.6% are Forty Seven Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 6.5% of PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Forty Seven Inc. -1.87% -16.04% -51.23% -38.96% -45.86% -43.38% PDS Biotechnology Corporation 7.97% 7.62% 17.22% -20.92% -65.29% 1.25%

For the past year Forty Seven Inc. had bearish trend while PDS Biotechnology Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Forty Seven Inc. beats PDS Biotechnology Corporation on 4 of the 7 factors.

Forty Seven Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; and FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as CD47 Sciences, Inc. Forty Seven Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.