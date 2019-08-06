Forty Seven Inc. (FTSV)’s Financial Results Comparing With MyoKardia Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOK)

As Biotechnology companies, Forty Seven Inc. (NASDAQ:FTSV) and MyoKardia Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOK) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forty Seven Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -2.89 0.00 MyoKardia Inc. 48 84.15 N/A -2.20 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Forty Seven Inc. and MyoKardia Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Forty Seven Inc. (NASDAQ:FTSV) and MyoKardia Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOK)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forty Seven Inc. 0.00% -105.1% -61.5% MyoKardia Inc. 0.00% -20% -18.3%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Forty Seven Inc. is 8.1 while its Current Ratio is 8.1. Meanwhile, MyoKardia Inc. has a Current Ratio of 18 while its Quick Ratio is 18. MyoKardia Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Forty Seven Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Forty Seven Inc. and MyoKardia Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Forty Seven Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 MyoKardia Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, MyoKardia Inc.’s average target price is $85, while its potential upside is 64.86%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Forty Seven Inc. and MyoKardia Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 54.7% and 82.09%. 3.6% are Forty Seven Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of MyoKardia Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Forty Seven Inc. -1.87% -16.04% -51.23% -38.96% -45.86% -43.38% MyoKardia Inc. 0.09% 8.32% 15.46% 29.32% 0.15% 11.4%

For the past year Forty Seven Inc. had bearish trend while MyoKardia Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors MyoKardia Inc. beats Forty Seven Inc.

Forty Seven Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; and FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as CD47 Sciences, Inc. Forty Seven Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

MyoKardia, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is MYK-461, an orally-administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials designed to reduce excessive cardiac muscle contractility leading to hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM). The company also develops MYK-491, an orally-administered small molecule that treats genetic dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM) by restoring normal contractility in the diseased DCM heart. In addition, it develops HCM-2, a product candidate to reduce cardiac muscle contractility to normal levels in HCM patients; DCM-2, a product candidate that is intended to increase cardiac muscle contractility to normal levels in genetic DCM patients through a different mechanism than that of MYK-491; and LUS-1, a product candidate, which is intended to counteract a muscle disruption that results in impaired relaxation of the heart. The company has a strategic collaboration with Sanofi S.A. for the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products to treat, prevent, and diagnose HCM and DCM, as well as additional indications. MyoKardia, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.