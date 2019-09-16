Forty Seven Inc. (FTSV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT)

As Biotechnology companies, Forty Seven Inc. (NASDAQ:FTSV) and Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forty Seven Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -2.89 0.00 Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.41 N/A -15.68 0.00

Demonstrates Forty Seven Inc. and Melinta Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Forty Seven Inc. and Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forty Seven Inc. 0.00% -105.1% -61.5% Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -71.6% -32.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Forty Seven Inc. are 8.1 and 8.1. Competitively, Melinta Therapeutics Inc. has 1.4 and 1.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Forty Seven Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Forty Seven Inc. and Melinta Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Forty Seven Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Forty Seven Inc.’s average price target is $18, while its potential upside is 125.85%. Competitively Melinta Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $14, with potential upside of 376.19%. Based on the results shown earlier, Melinta Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Forty Seven Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Forty Seven Inc. and Melinta Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 54.7% and 24.3% respectively. Insiders held 3.6% of Forty Seven Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.3% of Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Forty Seven Inc. -1.87% -16.04% -51.23% -38.96% -45.86% -43.38% Melinta Therapeutics Inc. -1.73% -43.69% -5.92% -4.34% -84.58% 0.16%

For the past year Forty Seven Inc. had bearish trend while Melinta Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Melinta Therapeutics Inc. beats Forty Seven Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Forty Seven Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; and FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as CD47 Sciences, Inc. Forty Seven Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc., an antibiotics company, is engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibiotics to overcome drug-resistant, life-threatening infections. It develops Delafloxacin, a fluoroquinolone for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria; and Baxdela for the treatment of patients with acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections. Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. was formerly known as formerly Rib-X Pharmaceuticals and changed its name to Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. on October 7, 2013. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut with an additional office in Lincolnshire, Illinois.