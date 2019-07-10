Forty Seven Inc. (FTSV)’s Financial Results Comparing With KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH)

We will be contrasting the differences between Forty Seven Inc. (NASDAQ:FTSV) and KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forty Seven Inc. 15 0.00 N/A -2.65 0.00 KemPharm Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -3.57 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Forty Seven Inc. and KemPharm Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Forty Seven Inc. and KemPharm Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forty Seven Inc. 0.00% -265.5% -60.3% KemPharm Inc. 0.00% 69.5% -184.9%

Liquidity

Forty Seven Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.5 and a Quick Ratio of 9.5. Competitively, KemPharm Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2 and has 2 Quick Ratio. Forty Seven Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than KemPharm Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Forty Seven Inc. and KemPharm Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 67.3% and 34.3%. About 4.7% of Forty Seven Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, KemPharm Inc. has 11.43% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Forty Seven Inc. -12.83% -15.98% 4.08% 23.77% 0% 0.7% KemPharm Inc. 0.79% -24.71% -46.89% -50% -78.31% -28.09%

For the past year Forty Seven Inc. had bullish trend while KemPharm Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Forty Seven Inc. beats on 5 of the 6 factors KemPharm Inc.

Forty Seven Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; and FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as CD47 Sciences, Inc. Forty Seven Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

KemPharm, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops new proprietary prodrugs in the United States. Its lead product candidates are KP415, an extended release d-threo-methylphenidate product candidate for the treatment of ADHD; and KP201/IR, an IR formulation of KP201, a prodrug of hydrocodone and acetaminophen for the treatment of acute pain. The company is also involved in developing KP511/ER, a prodrug of hydromorphone for the management of pain; KP511/IR for the short duration management of acute pain; KP606/IR, an IR formulation of KP606, a prodrug of oxycodone for the management of moderate to severe pain; KP746, a prodrug of oxymorphone for the management of moderate to severe pain; and KP303, a prodrug of quetiapine for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. KemPharm, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Coralville, Iowa.