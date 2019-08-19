Forty Seven Inc. (FTSV)’s Financial Results Comparing With IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)

Both Forty Seven Inc. (NASDAQ:FTSV) and IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forty Seven Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -2.89 0.00 IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.96 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Forty Seven Inc. and IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forty Seven Inc. 0.00% -105.1% -61.5% IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Forty Seven Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 8.1 and 8.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. are 13.9 and 13.9 respectively. IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Forty Seven Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Forty Seven Inc. and IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 54.7% and 32.5%. About 3.6% of Forty Seven Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 19.3% of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Forty Seven Inc. -1.87% -16.04% -51.23% -38.96% -45.86% -43.38% IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 4.56% -25.94% 0% 0% 0% -36.46%

For the past year IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. has weaker performance than Forty Seven Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. beats Forty Seven Inc.

Forty Seven Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; and FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as CD47 Sciences, Inc. Forty Seven Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.