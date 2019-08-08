Forty Seven Inc. (FTSV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Forty Seven Inc. (NASDAQ:FTSV) and Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forty Seven Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -2.89 0.00 Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 51 2.73 N/A 0.73 60.80

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Forty Seven Inc. and Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forty Seven Inc. 0.00% -105.1% -61.5% Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 0.00% 4.3% 2.5%

Liquidity

Forty Seven Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.1 while its Quick Ratio is 8.1. On the competitive side is, Emergent BioSolutions Inc. which has a 2.1 Current Ratio and a 1.3 Quick Ratio. Forty Seven Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Forty Seven Inc. and Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Forty Seven Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $69.5 average target price and a 54.75% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Forty Seven Inc. and Emergent BioSolutions Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 54.7% and 88.9% respectively. 3.6% are Forty Seven Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 4.2% of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Forty Seven Inc. -1.87% -16.04% -51.23% -38.96% -45.86% -43.38% Emergent BioSolutions Inc. -0.2% -4.48% -15.65% -27.09% -16.7% -25.54%

For the past year Forty Seven Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

Summary

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Forty Seven Inc.

Forty Seven Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; and FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as CD47 Sciences, Inc. Forty Seven Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures that address public health threats. Its products address public health threats primarily chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive-related threats, as well as infectious diseases. The companyÂ’s marketed products include BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; Anthrasil, a polyclonal antibody for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BAT (Botulism Antitoxin Heptavalent) for the treatment of botulinum disease; vaccinia immune globulin intravenous that addresses adverse events from smallpox vaccination; reactive skin decontamination lotion kit for the removal or neutralization of chemical warfare agents; and Trobigard, an auto-injector device designed for intramuscular self-injection of atropine sulfate and obidoxime chloride. Its investigational stage product candidates include NuThrax, a next generation anthrax vaccine; UV-4B for dengue and influenza infections; GC-072 for Burkholderia pseudomallei; FLU-IG (NP025), a human polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed to treat seasonal influenza; ZIKA-IG (NP024), a human polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed as a prophylaxis for Zika infections; and FILOV (NP026), an equine polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed to treat Ebola infections. In addition, the company provides contract manufacturing services to third-party customers. Emergent BioSolutions, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.