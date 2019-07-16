Forty Seven Inc. (FTSV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Forty Seven Inc. (NASDAQ:FTSV) and Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forty Seven Inc. 15 0.00 N/A -2.65 0.00 Editas Medicine Inc. 23 39.82 N/A -2.34 0.00

Demonstrates Forty Seven Inc. and Editas Medicine Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Forty Seven Inc. and Editas Medicine Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forty Seven Inc. 0.00% -265.5% -60.3% Editas Medicine Inc. 0.00% -47.6% -27.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Forty Seven Inc. is 9.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 9.5. The Current Ratio of rival Editas Medicine Inc. is 8.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 8.5. Forty Seven Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Editas Medicine Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 67.3% of Forty Seven Inc. shares and 82.4% of Editas Medicine Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 4.7% of Forty Seven Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 2.5% are Editas Medicine Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Forty Seven Inc. -12.83% -15.98% 4.08% 23.77% 0% 0.7% Editas Medicine Inc. -9.91% -14.69% 13.48% -21.8% -37.11% -0.48%

For the past year Forty Seven Inc. has 0.7% stronger performance while Editas Medicine Inc. has -0.48% weaker performance.

Summary

Editas Medicine Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Forty Seven Inc.

Forty Seven Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; and FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as CD47 Sciences, Inc. Forty Seven Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Editas Medicine, Inc. operates as a genome editing company. It focuses on treating patients with genetically defined diseases by correcting their disease causing genes. It is developing a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically defined diseases with an initial focus on debilitating illnesses where there are no approved treatments. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a collaboration and license agreement with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. for the research and development of engineered T cells with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptors; and collaboration, option, and license agreement with Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. to explore the delivery of genome editing medicines for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Gengine, Inc. and changed its name to Editas Medicine Inc. in November 2013. Editas Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.