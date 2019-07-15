Forty Seven Inc. (FTSV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX)

Forty Seven Inc. (NASDAQ:FTSV) and Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forty Seven Inc. 15 0.00 N/A -2.65 0.00 Chimerix Inc. 3 21.46 N/A -1.43 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Forty Seven Inc. and Chimerix Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forty Seven Inc. 0.00% -265.5% -60.3% Chimerix Inc. 0.00% -37.3% -35.1%

Liquidity

Forty Seven Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 9.5 and 9.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Chimerix Inc. are 13.6 and 13.6 respectively. Chimerix Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Forty Seven Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Forty Seven Inc. and Chimerix Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Forty Seven Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Chimerix Inc. 0 3 1 2.25

Meanwhile, Chimerix Inc.’s consensus target price is $3.5, while its potential downside is -5.15%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Forty Seven Inc. and Chimerix Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 67.3% and 80.1%. Insiders held 4.7% of Forty Seven Inc. shares. Competitively, 1.3% are Chimerix Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Forty Seven Inc. -12.83% -15.98% 4.08% 23.77% 0% 0.7% Chimerix Inc. 37.83% 39.39% 73.58% 10.84% -20.69% 43.19%

For the past year Forty Seven Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Chimerix Inc.

Summary

Chimerix Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Forty Seven Inc.

Forty Seven Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; and FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as CD47 Sciences, Inc. Forty Seven Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Chimerix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines that address unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is brincidofovir, an investigational nucleoside analog for the prevention of serious viral infections in hematopoietic or stem cell transplant recipients (HCT), as well as for the treatment of serious adenovirus infection and disease, smallpox, and BK virus infection in kidney and HCT transplant recipients. It is also developing CMX521, a nucleoside analog that is in preclinical stage for the treatment and prevention of norovirus; and CMX157, a nucleoside analog, which is in Phase II clinical stage to treat HIV and hepatitis B virus infection. It has a license agreement with ContraVir Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of brincidofovir and CMX157 for certain antiviral indications; and BARDA for the development of brincidofovir for the treatment of smallpox. Chimerix, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.