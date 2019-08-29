Forty Seven Inc. (FTSV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM)

This is a contrast between Forty Seven Inc. (NASDAQ:FTSV) and Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forty Seven Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -2.89 0.00 Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 23.03 N/A -2.33 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Forty Seven Inc. and Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Forty Seven Inc. and Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forty Seven Inc. 0.00% -105.1% -61.5% Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -123% -74.4%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Forty Seven Inc. is 8.1 while its Current Ratio is 8.1. Meanwhile, Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.7 while its Quick Ratio is 4.7. Forty Seven Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Forty Seven Inc. and Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 54.7% and 53.6% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 3.6% of Forty Seven Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Forty Seven Inc. -1.87% -16.04% -51.23% -38.96% -45.86% -43.38% Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.49% -11.11% -52.48% -53.55% -76.28% -50.68%

For the past year Forty Seven Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Forty Seven Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Forty Seven Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; and FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as CD47 Sciences, Inc. Forty Seven Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers, solid tumors, and orphan inherited blood disorders in the United States and internationally. Its clinical product candidate is BPX-501, an adjunct T-cell therapy in multiple Phase I/II clinical trials, administered after allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. The companyÂ’s preclinical product candidates include BPX-601, a GoCAR-T product candidate for treating solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen; and BPX-701, a T cell receptors (TCR) product candidate for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the preferentially-expressed antigen in melanoma. It has a collaboration agreement with Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc to evaluate, develop, and commercialize T-cell therapies; Ospedale Pediatrico Bambino GesÃº for the design and development of various T cell immunotherapies; and Academisch Ziekenhuis Leiden for research to discover and validate high-affinity TCR product candidates targeting various cancer-associated antigens. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.