Forty Seven Inc. (FTSV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL)

Since Forty Seven Inc. (NASDAQ:FTSV) and Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forty Seven Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -2.89 0.00 Artelo Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.08 0.00

Table 1 highlights Forty Seven Inc. and Artelo Biosciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Forty Seven Inc. and Artelo Biosciences Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forty Seven Inc. 0.00% -105.1% -61.5% Artelo Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Forty Seven Inc. and Artelo Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Forty Seven Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Artelo Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Forty Seven Inc.’s average target price is $18, while its potential upside is 140.32%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Forty Seven Inc. and Artelo Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 54.7% and 0% respectively. About 3.6% of Forty Seven Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 63.3% of Artelo Biosciences Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Forty Seven Inc. -1.87% -16.04% -51.23% -38.96% -45.86% -43.38% Artelo Biosciences Inc. -2.37% -17.75% 222.55% 229% 0% 186.09%

For the past year Forty Seven Inc. had bearish trend while Artelo Biosciences Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Artelo Biosciences Inc. beats Forty Seven Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Forty Seven Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; and FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as CD47 Sciences, Inc. Forty Seven Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.