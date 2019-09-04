Forty Seven Inc. (FTSV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN)

Forty Seven Inc. (NASDAQ:FTSV) and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forty Seven Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -2.89 0.00 Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 5 0.00 N/A -8.38 0.00

Demonstrates Forty Seven Inc. and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forty Seven Inc. 0.00% -105.1% -61.5% Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Forty Seven Inc. and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Forty Seven Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0 0 2 3.00

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd on the other hand boasts of a $14 average target price and a 480.91% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 54.7% of Forty Seven Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0.75% of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd are owned by institutional investors. Forty Seven Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 3.6%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 23.87% of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Forty Seven Inc. -1.87% -16.04% -51.23% -38.96% -45.86% -43.38% Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd -22.25% -33.11% -48.79% 0% 0% -72.5%

For the past year Forty Seven Inc. has stronger performance than Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd

Summary

Forty Seven Inc. beats Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd on 4 of the 7 factors.

Forty Seven Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; and FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as CD47 Sciences, Inc. Forty Seven Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.