Forty Seven Inc. (FTSV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN)

We will be comparing the differences between Forty Seven Inc. (NASDAQ:FTSV) and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forty Seven Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -2.89 0.00 Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 6 166.66 N/A -2.95 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Forty Seven Inc. and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Forty Seven Inc. and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forty Seven Inc. 0.00% -105.1% -61.5% Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 0.00% -78.2% -67.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Forty Seven Inc. are 8.1 and 8.1. Competitively, Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. has 7.3 and 7.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Forty Seven Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 54.7% of Forty Seven Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 46.5% of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 3.6% of Forty Seven Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Forty Seven Inc. -1.87% -16.04% -51.23% -38.96% -45.86% -43.38% Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. -6.4% 0.95% -33.7% -36.24% -42.39% 15.22%

For the past year Forty Seven Inc. had bearish trend while Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Forty Seven Inc. beats Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.

Forty Seven Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; and FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as CD47 Sciences, Inc. Forty Seven Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an ICOS/CD28 antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202 program for the treatment of cancer. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with the Kite Pharma, Inc. for discovering and developing protein-based immunotherapies targeting the immune synapse to treat cancer. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.