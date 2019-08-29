Forty Seven Inc. (FTSV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)

As Biotechnology businesses, Forty Seven Inc. (NASDAQ:FTSV) and Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forty Seven Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -2.89 0.00 Akero Therapeutics Inc. 23 0.00 N/A -3.22 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forty Seven Inc. 0.00% -105.1% -61.5% Akero Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Forty Seven Inc. are 8.1 and 8.1 respectively. Its competitor Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 29.4 and its Quick Ratio is 29.4. Akero Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Forty Seven Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 54.7% of Forty Seven Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 48.5% of Akero Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 3.6% of Forty Seven Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Akero Therapeutics Inc. has 17.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Forty Seven Inc. -1.87% -16.04% -51.23% -38.96% -45.86% -43.38% Akero Therapeutics Inc. 5.86% 27.17% 0% 0% 0% 32.1%

For the past year Forty Seven Inc. had bearish trend while Akero Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Akero Therapeutics Inc. beats Forty Seven Inc.

Forty Seven Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; and FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as CD47 Sciences, Inc. Forty Seven Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.