Forty Seven, Inc. (FTSV) Reaches $8.37 Yearly Low; Salisbury Bancorp (SAL)’s Sentiment Is 0.64

Salisbury Bancorp Inc (SAL) investors sentiment decreased to 0.64 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.79, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 7 hedge funds increased or started new stock positions, while 11 reduced and sold their positions in Salisbury Bancorp Inc. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 214,771 shares, down from 233,824 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Salisbury Bancorp Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 9 Increased: 5 New Position: 2.

The stock of Forty Seven, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTSV) hit a new 52-week low and has $7.95 target or 5.00% below today’s $8.37 share price. The 6 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $262.47 million company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 4 by Barchart.com. If the $7.95 price target is reached, the company will be worth $13.12M less. The stock decreased 3.57% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $8.37. About 207,348 shares traded. Forty Seven, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTSV) has declined 45.86% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.86% the S&P500.

Analysts await Forty Seven, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTSV) to report earnings on August, 12. They expect $-0.69 earnings per share, up 72.62% or $1.83 from last year’s $-2.52 per share. After $-0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Forty Seven, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.76% EPS growth.

Forty Seven Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. The company has market cap of $262.47 million. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; and FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa for the treatment of solid tumors. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as CD47 Sciences, Inc.

Analysts await Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.85 earnings per share, up 2.41% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.83 per share. SAL’s profit will be $2.40M for 11.38 P/E if the $0.85 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.95 actual earnings per share reported by Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.53% negative EPS growth.

Eidelman Virant Capital holds 0.91% of its portfolio in Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. for 31,254 shares. Banc Funds Co Llc owns 23,216 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Focused Wealth Management Inc has 0.04% invested in the company for 2,942 shares. The Michigan-based Clenar Muke Llc has invested 0.04% in the stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc., a Missouri-based fund reported 24,443 shares.